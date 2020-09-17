Aiken train depot to celebrate 10th anniversary with virtual events

In a time when trains are no longer the main means of long-distance travel, preserving Aiken's rich history and connection to the railroad is more important than ever.
The City of Aiken’s Visitors Center and Train Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. The museum provides residents and tourists a lasting impression of Aiken's historic charm, said Mary Rosbach, tourism supervisor for the city of Aiken, as well as recognize the town's heritage as a railroad town.
The museum is housed in a re-creation of the original Southern Railway depot which was originally constructed on the same spot in 1899 and was later torn down in 1954 after falling out of use.
The museum features nine historically accurate dioramas of towns along the South Carolina Canal and Railroad's Charleston to Hamburg line. Construction on the line was completed in 1833. In addition to the dioramas, the museum features several interactive displays, including a toy train that allows patrons to run a locomotive.
According to a historic marker located outside of the depot, the depot helped facilitate Aiken as a popular sporting destination, especially for wealthy northerners in the early 20th century.
Upon its construction, the depot was hailed as "second to none in the state" by Paul Welles, division superintendent of the Southern Railway.
Online, Story Time Celebration
The museum will hold a series of virtual activities to commemorate its anniversary from Sept. 19-29. Such festivities will include a scavenger hunt, giveaways, and more. A special Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Gyles Park. Story Time will not be at the Rye Patch that day.
For more information or to participate, follow the City of Aiken, Parks, Recreation and Tourism's social media accounts @AikenParksRec.