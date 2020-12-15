Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame fundraiser features racing glassware

Have you ever wanted to own a julep cup from one of the Triple Crown races? An Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum fundraiser will give donors a chance to do just that.
The Hall of Fame’s archives are overflowing with duplicate racing glassware memorabilia. For a donation of $10, donors will be able to select six items and receive a Hall of Fame Tote Bag.
Through, Friday, Dec. 18, those interested in participating can donate $10 to the Hall of Fame at the H. Odell Weeks Center Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Donations can be made during the center's regular business hours, and donors will receive a Hall of Fame tote bag.
Donors must then bring the tote bag to the Hall of Fame courtyard between 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19, and select six items.
Julep cups, shot glasses, coffee mugs and other glassware from the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stables, Belmont Stakes, Breeder’s Cup, the Travers Stakes, the Bluegrass Stakes and more will be available. The glassware is from races held between 1987–2009, and have many Aiken-trained horses noted on the winners’ list.
Sea Hero, Swale Pleasant Colony, Cannonade, Summer Squall, Swale, and Caveat are just a few of those horses trained in Aiken that have won these important races.
Those in attendance will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Only Hall of Fame Tote Bags will be allowed at the event.
For more information, call 803-643-2121, email halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit aikenracinghalloffame.com.
The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Hopelands Gardens at 135 Dupree Place, and celebrates Aiken‘s contributions to equestrian sports. It is open from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.