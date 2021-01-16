Aiken Tech, USC Aiken to host virtual MLK event

Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken will present their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at 3 p.m. Jan. 24. In consideration for guests’ well-being and safety, the event will be held virtually via the schools’ Facebook and YouTube pages.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. Her topic will be King’s quote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” which also is the theme for the 2021 event.
Artis has served as president of Benedict College since June 2017 and is the first female president of the college. She is an advocate for education, youth development and service to the community.
In 2019, she was named among the Top 35 Leading Women in Higher Education by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, the 2019 Educator of the Year by the 100 Black Men of America Inc. and is a Walker Legacy Award recipient.
Artis is also actively involved with numerous organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the Links Inc. and Jack & Jill of America.
In addition to the keynote speaker, the event will include recognition of the winners of the annual creative visual and essay contests and the recipients of the Human & Civil Rights Champion Awards.
Sponsors for the event include Chandler Law Firm, gold sponsor; Savannah River Remediation and SRP Federal Credit Union, silver sponsors; Aiken Electric Cooperative, AT&T and SRP Federal Credit Union, bronze sponsors; and Aiken Chapter of the Links, Aiken County Branch of the NAACP, Aiken County Government, Stephanie Franklin and Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., community sponsors.