Aiken Tech named military friendly school for 10th year

Aiken Technical College has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation from Viqtory’s Military Friendly brand. This is the 10th consecutive year the college has received the designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.
“It is an honor to receive this designation for the college’s commitment to serving our veterans, military and their families. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to helping student veterans discover the educational path that best fits their needs and connect them with resources to help support them on their journey,” said Aiken Tech President Dr. Forest Mahan. “We thank Viqtory and Military Friendly for recognizing our effort and the positive impact it has had on our students’ success.”
Aiken Tech offers student veterans access to unique scholarships and sponsorships, an on-campus Veterans Affairs and financial aid specialist and on- and off-campus development and engagement activities through the Student Veterans Association.
The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue and can be found online at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Viqtory determined methodology, criteria, and weightings with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council made up of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. Taken into consideration was the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, Military Friendly National Director of Military Partnerships.
For more information about ATC’s student veteran programs, visit www.atc.edu/Offices/Veterans.