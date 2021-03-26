Aiken Standard says farewell to retiring longtime employees

Jim and Margie Bennett, two of the Aiken Standard's longest-serving employees, have shifted gears in life, moving into retirement together.
Dozens of their coworkers offered a salute – including the presentation of a matching pair of recliners – Thursday at the newspaper office, wishing the two Sweetwater residents a happy retirement.
Jim, a native of North Augusta, came on board in January 1988 and was the pressroom manager and lead press operator, printing the Aiken Standard and several other publications. He had March 25 as his last day on duty.
His wife, Margie, worked in production, in sales support, starting in October 1989, handling commercial printing assignments involving a variety of newspapers around South Carolina and into Georgia. She is a native of Athens, Georgia. Her last day at the newspaper was Feb. 18. The two were married Oct. 26, 1985.
The Bennetts also experienced the eastern edge of the state for a while, in other roles for Evening Post Industries (the Aiken Standard's parent company). He was at the Georgetown Times from 2005 to 2011, running the press, and she laid out advertisements at The News, in Kingstree, during the same period.