Aiken police seek help finding boys 'taken from their bedroom'

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking the public's help in locating two missing boys.
Matthew Kinman, 9, and Jerry Kinman, 7, were taken from their bedroom sometime during the night of Sept. 17, according to a release from Aiken Public Safety.
Matthew is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 91 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Jerry is also approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, is wanted for questioning in order to learn the whereabouts of the missing boys, according to a release from Public Safety.
She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last known to be driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with SC tag SIY391.
The boys have been listed in with the National Crime Information Center.
If they are located, they should be held and Aiken Public Safety should be notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-642-7620.