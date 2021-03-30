Aiken Kiwanis Club members install new swing set at Boys and Girls Club

On March 27, members of the Aiken Kiwanis Club and community partners gathered on the grounds of the Boys and Girls Club to install a new swing set. The equipment was provided by the Kiwanis Club with the aid of a grant from the Carolinas Kiwanis District Foundation.
This new playground equipment will help to complete the playground area installed last summer. With help from several members of the community, the installation went smoothly and was completed in about two hours.
Several children from the area participated in a clean up and were instrumental in pulling weeds and re-mulching the trees planted last fall under the watchful eye of Samantha Cheatham, director of the Boys and Girls Club.
The Kiwanis Club expressed its deepest appreciation to all those who helped make the project a success, including Richard and Amber Seigler of DR Horton builders and Jamin King of the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Board.