Aiken Innovate dropout window opens Friday

Aiken Innovate families can choose to stay or leave the school district's all-virtual program over the next three weeks.

From Oct. 23 to Nov. 13, parents have the opportunity to switch to face-to-face instruction for the spring semester if they no longer wish to remain in the program.

Parents and guardians will need to fill out a form on the ParentPortal to indicate whether they would like their student to remain in Aiken Innovate or switch to face-to-face instruction.

The decision to leave Aiken Innovate is permanent for the next semester. According to the school district website, students will not be able to switch back to Aiken Innovate if they return to face-to-face classes.

High schoolers transferring back to face-to-face classes may need to continue taking some courses online.

"Some high school credit courses may not be offered, or may not have available space in face-to-face classes. If this is the case, students will still participate in the course virtually, but will do so on their school’s campus," reads a school district announcement.

In Aiken Innovate, there may be some changes in staffing.

"There is a strong possibility that teacher changes will occur for those who choose to remain in (Aiken Innovate) for the remainder of the year," reads the announcement. "First semester grades will be transferred to the new teacher if a switch in teacher is made."

Transportation forms will be required for face-to-face students who need bus transportation. The forms are available through the ParentPortal, according to the announcement.

Spring semester classes begin on Jan. 25, 2021. The school district plans to release student schedules by Jan. 19.

For more information, visit acpsd.net.