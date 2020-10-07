Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 6 (copy)

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 3-6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Oct. 2
Matias Ponce Lira, 32 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Richard John Hickox, 56 — cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture third or subsequent offense
Angela Dockery Herrick, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington)
Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Columbia Police Department, S.C. detainer hold
Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23 — murder two counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts
Kenyan Lamont Harmon, 32 — domestic violence second degree
Timothy Tyrone Leverette, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Lador Chante Jenkins, 41 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, parking in a handicapped parking space
Sabastyen Miles Greene, 18 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Christian Daniel Baker, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Anthony Gary Cooper, 29 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — financial transaction card theft, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period
Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 58 — shoplifting $2,000 or less three counts
Daniel Darrell Stallings, 37 — domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Arnold Melvin Bell Jr., 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
John Seigler Copley, 39 — pedestrian on controlled access highway
James Edward Mikell Sr., 51 — use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of county traffic ordinance no proof of insurance
Amy Felisia Hallman, 43 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Margarita Navarro Diaz, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave
Oct. 4
Stephen Eugene Walker, 44 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Cieara Shawnte Abney, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Aaron Nicholas Long, 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Bernard Hankinson, 52 — domestic violence second degree
Stephen Nathaniel Cothron, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Montravious Paul Williamson, 23 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Oct. 5
Brandon Tyrell Edwards, 24 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime, burglary (non-violent) second degree, safecracking
Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond two counts, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance failure to comply bondsman off bond
Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — hold for Lexington County detainer hold
Jerome Marquez Smith, 29 — domestic violence second degree
Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Larry Marvin Campbell, 44 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dillion James Rickerson, 31 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kenneth James Monks II, 31 — violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, possessing weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 4g or more, hold for Columbia County
Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less grand
Crystal Delaine Jowers, 40 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Travis Lamar Washington, 35 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, domestic violence first degree
Eric Lee Burrus, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Oct. 6
Barney Lee Livingston II, 55 — assault and battery third degree
Shevonne Denise Washington, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Kenneth William Treadaway, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Brian Tracy Ledbetter Jr., 21 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence first offense
Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
James William Jeffries, 53 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Spartanburg
Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime three counts
Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., 31 — simple larceny bench warrant
Camron Jerome Blocker, 22 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — hold for Columbia County per National Crime Information Center
James William Jeffries, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Loma Varner Jones, 68 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000
George Robert Marable Jr., 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Olivia Latonya Rouse, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrese Javeon Rouse, 20 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct, violation of a city ordinance/urinating or defecating in public
Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree