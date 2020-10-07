You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 6 (copy)

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 3-6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Oct. 2

Matias Ponce Lira, 32 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Richard John Hickox, 56 — cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture third or subsequent offense

Angela Dockery Herrick, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington)

Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Columbia Police Department, S.C. detainer hold

Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23 — murder two counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts

Kenyan Lamont Harmon, 32 — domestic violence second degree

Timothy Tyrone Leverette, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Lador Chante Jenkins, 41 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, parking in a handicapped parking space

Sabastyen Miles Greene, 18 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Christian Daniel Baker, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Anthony Gary Cooper, 29 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — financial transaction card theft, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period

Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 58 — shoplifting $2,000 or less three counts

Daniel Darrell Stallings, 37 — domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Arnold Melvin Bell Jr., 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

John Seigler Copley, 39 — pedestrian on controlled access highway

James Edward Mikell Sr., 51 — use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of county traffic ordinance no proof of insurance

Amy Felisia Hallman, 43 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Margarita Navarro Diaz, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave

Oct. 4

Stephen Eugene Walker, 44 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

Cieara Shawnte Abney, 31 — public disorderly conduct

Aaron Nicholas Long, 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Bernard Hankinson, 52 — domestic violence second degree

Stephen Nathaniel Cothron, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant

Montravious Paul Williamson, 23 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Oct. 5

Brandon Tyrell Edwards, 24 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime, burglary (non-violent) second degree, safecracking

Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond two counts, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance failure to comply bondsman off bond

Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — hold for Lexington County detainer hold

Jerome Marquez Smith, 29 — domestic violence second degree

Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense 

Larry Marvin Campbell, 44 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Dillion James Rickerson, 31 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Kenneth James Monks II, 31 — violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, possessing weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 4g or more, hold for Columbia County

Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less grand

Crystal Delaine Jowers, 40 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Travis Lamar Washington, 35 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, domestic violence first degree

Eric Lee Burrus, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report

Oct. 6

Barney Lee Livingston II, 55 — assault and battery third degree

Shevonne Denise Washington, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Kenneth William Treadaway, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Brian Tracy Ledbetter Jr., 21 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold

Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence first offense

Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

James William Jeffries, 53 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Spartanburg

Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime three counts

Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., 31 — simple larceny bench warrant

Camron Jerome Blocker, 22 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — hold for Columbia County per National Crime Information Center

James William Jeffries, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Loma Varner Jones, 68 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000

George Robert Marable Jr., 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts

Olivia Latonya Rouse, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Tyrese Javeon Rouse, 20 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct, violation of a city ordinance/urinating or defecating in public

Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News