Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 10

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 5-8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Oct. 5

Brandon Tyrell Edwards, 24 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime, burglary (non-violent) second degree, safecracking

Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond two counts, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance failure to comply bondsman off bond

Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — hold for Lexington County detainer hold

Jerome Marquez Smith, 29 — domestic violence second degree

Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense 

Larry Marvin Campbell, 44 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Dillion James Rickerson, 31 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Kenneth James Monks II, 31 — violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, possessing weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 4g or more, hold for Columbia County

Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less grand

Crystal Delaine Jowers, 40 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Travis Lamar Washington, 35 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, domestic violence first degree

Eric Lee Burrus, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report

Oct. 6

Barney Lee Livingston II, 55 — assault and battery third degree

Shevonne Denise Washington, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Kenneth William Treadaway, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Brian Tracy Ledbetter Jr., 21 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold

Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence first offense

Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

James William Jeffries, 53 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Spartanburg

Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime three counts

Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., 31 — simple larceny bench warrant

Camron Jerome Blocker, 22 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — hold for Columbia County per National Crime Information Center

James William Jeffries, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Loma Varner Jones, 68 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000

George Robert Marable Jr., 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts

Olivia Latonya Rouse, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Tyrese Javeon Rouse, 20 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct, violation of a city ordinance/urinating or defecating in public

Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree

Oct. 7

John Lee Valentine, 64 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Derrick Washington, 40 — driving under suspension bench warrant, false information bench warrant

Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Sidney Bright Jr., 67 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 39 — public disorderly conduct

Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored

Michael Wayne Washam, 44 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more

Lakeshia Monique Bush, 33 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

David Bradley Walsh, 34 — burglary third degree first offense, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Dwayne Thyrone Cofer, 56 — breach of trust obtaining property under false tokens

Jason Damond Hankerson, 41 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school

Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ricky Dwain Saxon, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Oct. 8

Johnny Vincent Sherlock, 20 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a weapon

Moises Montoya, 42 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Reginald Isaiah Paine Williams, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Isaac Jasper Anderson, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Shakeem Tislam Price, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

David Martin Ross, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first or subsequent offense

Michael Kirby Coggin, 28 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)

Madeline Nornie Norbits, 20 — possession of a controlled substance in scheduled I to V first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Douglas Wayne Cline, 28 — driving without a license first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in a motor vehicle, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle that is not registered

Albert Spann Jr., 33 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant

Deangilo Melik Drayton, 23 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Corey Lane Hart, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Aaron Scott Edgerley, 28 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Deanna Perona Leopard, 48 — domestic violence third degree

Elizabeth Aisha Olopade, 20 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 or but less than $10,000

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond

Joshua Pride Robbins, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to comply bench warrant

Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Bennate Staphonne White, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, public disorderly conduct

Brittany Nichole Winburn, 24 — public disorderly conduct

Reginald Holston, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Rachael Gail Lyons Pete, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $1,000 violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bench warrant

