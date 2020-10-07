Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 10

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 5-8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Oct. 5
Brandon Tyrell Edwards, 24 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Adam Durant Creighton, 21 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime, burglary (non-violent) second degree, safecracking
Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond two counts, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance failure to comply bondsman off bond
Gary Edgar Brewster, 31 — hold for Lexington County detainer hold
Jerome Marquez Smith, 29 — domestic violence second degree
Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Larry Marvin Campbell, 44 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dillion James Rickerson, 31 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kenneth James Monks II, 31 — violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, possessing weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 4g or more, hold for Columbia County
Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less grand
Crystal Delaine Jowers, 40 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Travis Lamar Washington, 35 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, domestic violence first degree
Eric Lee Burrus, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Oct. 6
Barney Lee Livingston II, 55 — assault and battery third degree
Shevonne Denise Washington, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Kenneth William Treadaway, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Brian Tracy Ledbetter Jr., 21 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence first offense
Jerry Lamont Bell, 43 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
James William Jeffries, 53 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Spartanburg
Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime three counts
Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., 31 — simple larceny bench warrant
Camron Jerome Blocker, 22 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — hold for Columbia County per National Crime Information Center
James William Jeffries, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Loma Varner Jones, 68 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000
George Robert Marable Jr., 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Olivia Latonya Rouse, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrese Javeon Rouse, 20 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct, violation of a city ordinance/urinating or defecating in public
Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree
Oct. 7
John Lee Valentine, 64 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Derrick Washington, 40 — driving under suspension bench warrant, false information bench warrant
Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Sidney Bright Jr., 67 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 39 — public disorderly conduct
Tyquan Deshawn Rouse, 21 — breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored
Michael Wayne Washam, 44 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Lakeshia Monique Bush, 33 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
David Bradley Walsh, 34 — burglary third degree first offense, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Dwayne Thyrone Cofer, 56 — breach of trust obtaining property under false tokens
Jason Damond Hankerson, 41 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance near a school
Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ricky Dwain Saxon, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Oct. 8
Johnny Vincent Sherlock, 20 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a weapon
Moises Montoya, 42 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Reginald Isaiah Paine Williams, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Isaac Jasper Anderson, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Shakeem Tislam Price, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
David Martin Ross, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first or subsequent offense
Michael Kirby Coggin, 28 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Madeline Nornie Norbits, 20 — possession of a controlled substance in scheduled I to V first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Douglas Wayne Cline, 28 — driving without a license first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in a motor vehicle, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle that is not registered
Albert Spann Jr., 33 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Deangilo Melik Drayton, 23 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Corey Lane Hart, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Aaron Scott Edgerley, 28 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Deanna Perona Leopard, 48 — domestic violence third degree
Elizabeth Aisha Olopade, 20 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 or but less than $10,000
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond
Joshua Pride Robbins, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to comply bench warrant
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Bennate Staphonne White, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, public disorderly conduct
Brittany Nichole Winburn, 24 — public disorderly conduct
Reginald Holston, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Rachael Gail Lyons Pete, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $1,000 violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bench warrant