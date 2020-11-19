Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 20

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 17-18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Devin Shaquille Dunbar, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Connie Lynn Mikell, 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Hannah Marie McMahan, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Dequantay Montavis Culbreath, 20 — indecent exposure
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 28 — public disorderly conduct
Sharon Denise Hendrix, 42 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Christopher Glen Campbell, 22 — violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B penalties, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Lukas Keenan, 18 — violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B penalties, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III of flunitrazepam, unlawful store, keep, possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
Erica Danielle Jeffords, 25 — probation/violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Caroline Gilchrist Padgett, 59 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process bondsman off bond, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond
Steven Michael Hall, 40 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Christopher Joshua Garcia, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order
John Christian Gaylor III, 47 — domestic violence second degree
Yasin Ahmad Muhammad, 40 — contempt of family court by adult failure to pay
Horace Lester Barker Jr., 74 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Myron Jaivon Johnson, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, hold for Aiken County Detention Center
Martavius Avery Griffin, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Tremeyl Uran Perry, 20 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Autumn Breanne Angeley, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jarrell Robert Sonderegger, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Caroline Gilchrist Padgett, 59 — shoplifting municipal court bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana municipal court bench warrant, driving under suspension municipal court bench warrant
Bryson Kern Perry, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Willie James Hickmon, 63 — public disorderly conduct
Jessa Lee Ward, 24 — hold for Essex County Sheriff's Office per the National Crime Information Center
Brittney Danielle Thomas, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) general sessions court bench warrant
Kelly Klapper Benthal, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Tiana Christine Freeman, 28 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of city ordinance carrying a concealed weapon, assault and battery third degree
Michael Cornell Hill, 55 — sex offender registry violation failure to register third or subsequent offense
Quinten Gregory Mathis, 22 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Demarr Jonavier Williamson, 20 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply