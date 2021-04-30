Aid checks boost wages and spending; Exxon slims down, posts a profit after a brutal year

Wages, spending jump as relief rolls out
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months while incomes soared by a record amount in March, reflecting billions of dollars in government support payments aimed at putting the country firmly on the road to recovery.
The U.S. Commerce Department said April 30 that consumer spending rose 4.2 percent last month, the best showing since a 6.5 percent spending increase in June. Spending had fallen 1% in February as frigid winter weather disrupted sales.
Incomes surged by a record-breaking 21.1 percent in March after having fallen 7 percent in February.
The gains reflected delivery of billions of dollars in relief payments with individual payments of up to $1,400 from the $1.9 trillion support package President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month.
Exxon Mobil posts $2.7B profit in 1Q
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil reported profits of $2.73 billion in the first quarter, after a tumultuous year led to major spending reductions.
The Texas-based oil giant brought in $59.15 billion in revenue, up 5 percent from a year ago. It exceeded analyst projections for the quarter.
"We have a much leaner organization that is more focused on the underlying results, and our employees can relate their activities better to those bottom line results," CEO Darren Woods said in an April 30 interview on CNBC.
The company produced 3.8 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, up 3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020.
The oil industry has been struggling with massive losses after the COVID-19 pandemic slashed demand for fuel. After dipping into negative territory last spring, prices have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude tripled from about $20 in late March 2020 to $60 a year later.
Shipowner asks shippers to share Suez cost
TOKYO — The Japanese owner of a massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce, is asking owners of the freight it is carrying to share the cost of the damages demanded by Egyptian authorities.
Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. said Friday that it has asked the shippers to share the damages in a deal known as a general average declaration. The damage sharing scheme is often used in maritime accidents covered by insurance. The company said it has notified a number of the owners of the approximately 18,000 containers on the ship to assume part of the damages demand, estimated at about $916 million.
The shipowner said earlier this month that it has been negotiating with Egyptian authorities over the compensation demand. The ship, the Ever Given, is being held at Great Bitter Lake, between the north and south ends of the canal, for inspection and won't be allowed to leave until the settlement is reached, Shoei Kisen said.
The company refused to disclose further details of the negotiations, including the amount covered by insurance and how much it is asking freight owners to share.
China factories show signs of slowdown
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth might be slowing after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, two surveys showed Friday.
A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the business magazine Caixin rose to 51.9 on a 100-point scale from March's 11-month low of 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding.
A separate survey released by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group declined by 0.8 points to 51.1 but still was above the 50-point mark showing activity growing. A sub-index of production fell 1.7 points to 52.2.
That suggests "growth momentum will wane this year," Julians Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.
Chinese manufacturing and consumer spending have rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels, but the recovery is slowing. Economic growth in the first three months of 2021 slowed to 0.6% over the previous quarter.
China is South Carolina's largest global trading partner.
US Steel nixes $1.5B project in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. said Friday that it is canceling a $1.5 billion project to bring a state-of-the-art improvement to its Mon Valley Works operations in western Pennsylvania, saying the world has changed in the two years since it announced the plan.
Project permits initially stalled by the pandemic never came through, U.S. Steel has added capacity elsewhere, and now it must shift its focus to its goal of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, it said. U.S. Steel revealed the news in an earnings call April 30 and in an "open letter" on social media, putting an end to what would have been one of the largest industrial investments in Pennsylvania.
"The world is changing rapidly and we're on the ten-yard line with 90 yards ahead of us," CEO David Burritt said in the letter.
U.S. Steel said it does not anticipate laying off any of the 130 full-time workers and that job reductions will come from retirements and reassignments.
Best Buy president to leave after 17 years
NEW YORK — Best Buy said Thursday that its president and chief operating officer is stepping down in July after more than 17 years with the chain.
The electronics retailer will not replace Mike Mohan, 53, according to a memo to employees obtained by The Associated Press. Rather, his duties will be spread out among other executives. According to the memo, some of the executives who directly reported to Mohan will now report to its CEO Corie Barry.