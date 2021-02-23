Afternoon rally pulls stocks out of a nosedive; home prices in 20 big housing markets surged in Dec.

Late gains offsets early slide on Wall St.
NEW YORK — A late burst of buying erased much of an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday, with the S&P 500 eking out a gain of 0.1 percent.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent after having clawed back most of an early drop of as much as 3.9 percent. Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the comeback.
Early drops in Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft moderated as the day went on. Tesla, which was added to the S&P 500 at the end of 2020, ended down 2.2percent after falling as much as 13.4 percent.
Investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and how it affects stock valuations. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36 percent, continuing its quick climb up over the last few weeks. When bond yields rise, stock prices tend to be negatively affected because investors turn an increasingly larger portion of their money toward the higher, steadier stream of income that bonds provide.
"If you have a 10-year (Treasury yield) which returns something, then all of a sudden you get this situation where investors may want more of a risk-free asset and rotate out of equities," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.
Home prices rise at fastest pace since '14
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices surged at the fastest pace in nearly seven years in December, fueled by low mortgage rates and Americans moving from crowded urban areas to the suburbs.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, climbed 10.1 percent in December from a year earlier. The year-end jump was the biggest since April 2014 and follows a strong 9.2 percent year-over-year gain in November.
Home prices climbed 14.4 percent in Phoenix 13.6 percent in Seattle and 13 percent in Seattle in December. But prices rose all over. Chicago, which recorded the slowest price gain, saw a 7.7 percent uptick. Detroit was not included in the year-over-year figures because of record-keeping delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"These data are consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes," said Craig Lazzara, global head of index investment strategy at S&P DJI.XX. It was unclear whether the trend would last, he said.
Prices have also been pushed up by the limited supply of homes on the market. "With mortgage rates remaining relatively low and the wave of eager buyers continuing to swell, it's unlikely that this competition for housing, and subsequent strong price appreciation, will meaningfully abate in the near future,'' said Matthew Speakman, economist at the real estate firm Zillow.
Hotel giant Marriott names new leadership
BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International named a new CEO and a new president Tuesday, a little more than a week after its former leader died of cancer.
Marriott said Anthony "Tony" Capuano has been appointed chief executive officer. Capuano, 55, joined the hotel company in 1995 and most recently was group president of global development, design and operations services.
Stephanie Linnartz will serve as Marriott's president. Linnartz, 52, joined Marriott in 1997 and most recently was group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses.
Marriott's former CEO Arne Sorenson died on Feb. 15. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. Earlier this month he had reduced his schedule at the company, leaving Capuano and Linnartz in charge while he underwent more aggressive treatment.
J.W. "Bill" Marriott Jr., the company's executive chairman, said Capuano has played a major role in Marriott's growth over the last decade. Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott is the world's largest hotel chain, with 30 brands and more than 7,000 properties worldwide.
USPS picks firm to build greener trucks
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday that it has chosen a company owned by Oshkosh Corp. to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.
Oshkosh Defense will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles at its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities. It will get an initial $482 million toward retooling and building out its factory.
USPS described the deal as the first part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year effort to replace its delivery vehicle fleet.
The choice of Wisconsin-based Oshkosh is a big miss for Ohio-based electric vehicle startup Workhorse Group, which put in an all-electric bid for the vehicles.
The postal service last updated its mail-delivery trucks 30 years ago, and there have been major changes in the service's operations since then. Traditional mail volumes have declined, while the service now delivers millions of packages from online retailers like Amazon that did not exist when the previous mail vehicle was introduced. The new vehicles will have more room for packages.
Home Depot a winner in year of pandemic
NEW YORK — The housing market was among the very few bright spots for the U.S. economy in the year of the lockdown and Home Depot became its supplier, racking up an unprecedented $132 billion in sales for 2020.
Sales grew even stronger in the final quarter of the year, surging 25 percent to $32.26 billion, exceeding even the lofty projections for $30.66 billion on Wall Street, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research. Earnings increased 15 percent to $2.86 billion for the the three months ended Jan. 31.
While Home Depot was not alone in meeting the demand for hammers, paint or appliances that go along with a housing boom, the sheer volume of goods it sold this year were staggering. Attempting to put that volume into context, Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData, calculated that in 2020 the equivalent of every person in the U.S. spent $402 at Home Depot.
Consumer confidence up for 2nd straight month
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. consumer confidence rose again in February as an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine push provides hope for Americans who have lived through a year of unprecedented restrictions.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 91.3, up from 88.9 in January.
The present situation index, which is based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 92 from 85.5 last month. The expectations index — based on consumers' near-term outlook for income, business, and labor conditions — ticked down slightly to 90.8 this month from 91.2 in January.
Macy's closes terrible year with hope for '21
NEW YORK — Macy's fourth-quarter profit plunged 52 percent and sales slid nearly 19 percent. But in the context of a year spent under the weight of a pandemic, that was seen as a decent ending to 2020 for the besieged department store.
Macy's predicted sales of up to $20.75 billion this year, far exceeding the roughly $17 billion that Wall Street had been projecting. It also expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of 40 cents to 90 cents for the year, much better than the $2.92 loss that analysts forecast, according to FactSet.
"Macy's, Inc. anticipates 2021 as a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth, " the department store said.
For the final fiscal quarter of the year that ended Jan. 30, Macy's reported a profit of $160 million, or 50 cents a share. It was 80 cents per share if one-time costs are considered, and that was also far better than the per-share forecasts of 11 cents from industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.
Quarterly sales were $6.78 billion, also edging out projections. The company said business was driven by the home, beauty, jewelry and watch categories, growth in online sales and by acquiring new customers.