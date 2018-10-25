After long losing streak, US stocks surge on solid earnings

NEW YORK — Stocks soared Thursday as strong earnings reports from market bellwethers like Microsoft and Comcast gave a boost of confidence to investors shaken by the recent wave of selling.
The rally wiped out a large part of the market's plunge from the day before, but stocks are still down sharply over the past three weeks.
Technology companies rallied after reports from Microsoft and others, while Twitter and Comcast led the way for internet and media companies. Ford's results helped consumer-focused stocks.
Some encouraging economic news also helped stabilize markets. The Commerce Department said orders to U.S. factories for major manufactured goods grew in September, and the increase was larger than analysts expected.
The S&P 500 index jumped 1.9 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 percent, while the Nasdaq surged 3 percent, coming off its biggest drop in seven years.
Microsoft surpassed analysts' forecasts in the first quarter as it mined new revenue sources in online subscriptions, gaming and its LinkedIn professional networking service. Shares of the tech giant jumped 5.8 percent.
"It's certainly reassuring to see stocks bounce back today on stronger earnings, but I would expect that we continue to see a lot of day to day volatility," said Kate Warne, an investment strategist for Edward Jones.
New concerns could surface again as early as Friday. Investors didn't like what they heard from Amazon and Alphabet when they reported their results after the close of trading. Amazon dropped 9.1 percent in aftermarket trading while Google's parent company lost 4.8 percent.
Warne said investors have been dumping shares of companies that reported weak results, while companies that surpassed expectations haven't been rewarded much. She expects that to change when the dust settles.
"When we get beyond earnings season and investors are wondering what now can drive the market higher or lower, knowing that we had a strong earnings season and companies did not lower their guidance very much will provide some support for stocks," she said.
On Thursday the stock market looked the way it has looked for most of this year: high-tech and consumer-focused companies lead the way while steadier, defensive stocks that pay big dividends weren't doing much, or lost ground.
Smaller, more U.S.-focused companies have also been sinking as Wall Street worries about future growth in the U.S. economy, which is tightly connected to their profits, as well as the possibility that rising interest rates will make it tougher for them to repay their debts.
The Russell 2000 index gained 2.2 percent Thursday but is down 13.8 percent since the end of August.