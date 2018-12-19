Home sales rose by 1.9% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales increased in November for the second straight month, but sales plummeted 7 percent from a year ago amid growing affordability pressures.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose 1.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.32 million last month. But higher mortgage rates have caused sales over the past 12 months to plunge at the steepest pace since May 2011, when the real estate sector was still in the grips of the housing bust.
The average 30-year mortgage rate has risen by nearly a percentage point over the past year. The declining stock market has created an additional drag for would-be buyers seeking to buy more expensive homes, as sales of properties worth more than $1 million declined from a year ago.
The median sales price in November was $257,700, up 4.2 percent from last year. Price gains have moderated in the past year, though they're still climbing faster than the 3.1 percent increase in average hourly wages during the past year.
As home sales have slipped in the past year, more properties are sitting on the market and inventory has risen 4.2 percent to 1.74 million units.
ACA sign-ups top forecast despite ruling
WASHINGTON — The government says sign-ups for Affordable Care Act coverage next year are better than expected, with 8.5 million enrolled.
That's despite low expectations and a recent court ruling that "Obamacare" is unconstitutional.
Wednesday's numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are not final, so the count will go higher.
At this point enrollment is about 4 percent less than at the same time last year. Earlier progress reports had pointed to a potential decline of more than 10 percent.
Not included are about a dozen states running their own enrollment campaigns, plus people who signed up close to last Saturday's deadline, or left phone numbers for a callback.
On Friday, a federal judge in Texas declared the whole law unconstitutional. The law's supporters plan to appeal.
Financial agency ditches name change
NEW YORK — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is abandoning a controversial renaming plan, in one of the first big decisions by its new permanent director.
The CFPB is dropping the switch to "Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection" that had been sought by President Donald Trump's acting director of the bureau, according to an email by Kathy Kraninger, who took over earlier this month.
Kraninger cited cost factors in renaming the bureau as well as years of branding and identification the CFPB had built up over the years. The banking industry has thousands of disclosures and paperwork that referred to the CFPB, and reprinting those documents could have been a significant cost.
Kraninger's email was published by Allied Progress, a left-wing advocacy group.
UPS: Early returns a trend this year
NEW YORK — The gifts under the tree haven't been opened yet, but people are already returning some of their holiday hauls.
Delivery company UPS said that it expects its busiest return day to occur before Christmas for the first time. The company said Wednesday there are many reasons for the pre-Christmas return boom, including more people buying stuff for themselves that they want to send back.
UPS said it expected to handle 1.5 million returns Wednesday, and predicted another spike on Jan. 3, when it anticipates it will handle 1.3 million returned packages. Kathleen Marran, vice president of marketing at UPS, said its busiest return day has creeped up earlier and earlier in the past six years as retailers offer their holiday deals weeks before Thanksgiving, giving shoppers more time to change their mind. UPS said it used historical data and information from retailers to come up with its figures.
Retailers have also made it easier for shoppers to return goods.
GE eyeing IPO for health business
NEW YORK — General Electric Co. has filed confidentially for an initial public offering of its health-care unit, according to people familiar with the matter, moving ahead with plans to spin off its second most profitable business line. A public filing is likely next spring, they said.
A GE representative declined to comment on plans for the health unit.
A newly public GE health-care company would rank among the world's largest, with an estimated value of $65 billion to $70 billion, including debt.
With a spin, GE will retreat from one of its largest and most profitable markets. GE Healthcare, which earned $3.5 billion last year on sales of $19 billion, specializes in equipment such as MRI scanners and mobile diagnostic machines. The company also has a fast-growing life-sciences division, which accounts for about a quarter of GE Healthcare's sales.
Still, health care has drawn scrutiny from some GE investors, who argue that it doesn't fit well with GE's primary business of making industrial equipment such as jet engines and gas turbines. Former CEO Jeffrey Immelt in particular was criticized for the costly 2004 acquisition of British medical company Amersham Plc.
GE is moving away from the market as the company tries to narrow its focus, boost cash and stem one of the deepest slumps in its 126-year history.
Boeing supplier expands Kan. plant
WICHITA, Kan. — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday it plans to hire an additional 1,400 people next year at its Wichita plant.
Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said the new hiring will come on top of the 1,000 new jobs the company said last year it planned to add as part of a $1 billion expansion at its Wichita facility. The company reached that job goal within months, he said.
The Wichita Eagle reported the new jobs will bring the number of employees at the company's headquarters in Wichita from 11,000 on the day of the December 2017 expansion announcement to 13,400 employees by the end of 2019, Gentile said.
Its website says the company has more than 15,000 employees worldwide.
Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita's largest employer, revealed plans in May for a 150,000-square-foot building that will be part of the $1 billion expansion.
Boeing sold its Wichita and Oklahoma operations in 2005 in a move that spun off the company now known as Spirit AeroSystems. It now builds aircraft parts for multiple commercial and defense customers, including Boeing 373 fuselages.
GSK, Pfizer to merge health units
LONDON — Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are merging their health care divisions, creating a business with combined sales of $12.7 billion.
British-based Glaxo will own 68 percent of the joint venture, while U.S.-based Pfizer will own the rest. The deal will bring together Glaxo's brands such as Sensodyne, Voltaren and Panadol with Pfizer's Advil and Centrum.
Shareholders have long pressured Glaxo to break itself in two companies — with one focused on pharmaceuticals and vaccines, and the other on consumer health. Glaxo aims to do this within three years.
VW scandal fuels new pay system
BERLIN — Volkswagen says it is changing the pay system for its senior management, dropping personal performance bonuses and increasing the extent to which the company's performance is reflected in variable pay.
The German automaker, still grappling with a diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015, said Wednesday the new system is based on one already used for the management board. Taking effect from 2019, it "allows the possibility of taking individual wrongdoing into account in reducing remuneration."
Board member Gunnar Killian said it "takes into account the change in our corporate culture" and emphasizes "joint performance."
The company said it will provide a stronger focus on "compliant, upright behavior." It will be able to require the repayment of bonuses already received if serious wrongdoing is identified at a later date.