Advertisers boycotting social media sites; consumer spending in May showed a partial rebound

Ad pullbacks sting Facebook, Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of Facebook and Twitter dropped sharply Friday after the giant company behind brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap said it will halt U.S. advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through at least the end of the year.
That European consumer-product maker, Unilever, said it took the move to protest the amount of hate speech online. Unilever said the polarized atmosphere in the United States ahead of November's presidential election placed responsibility on brands to act.
Shares of both Facebook and Twitter fell roughly 7 percent following Unilever's announcement.
The company, which is based in the Netherlands and Britain, joins a raft of other advertisers pulling back from online platforms. Facebook in particular has been the target of an escalating movement to withhold advertising dollars to pressure it to do more to prevent racist and violent content from being shared on its platform. On Thursday, Verizon joined others in the Facebook boycott.
May spending partly erases record plunge
WASHINGTON — American consumers increased their spending by a sharp 8.2 percent in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months, against the backdrop of an economy that's likely shrinking by its steepest pace on record this quarter.
Last month's rebound in consumer spending followed spending drops of 6.6 percent in March and 12.6 percent in April, when the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into a recession. Since then, many businesses have reopened, drawing consumers back into shops and restaurants and restoring some lost jobs.
Friday's Commerce Department report showed that Americans stepped up their spending in May despite a 4.2 percent decline in personal income, which had soared by 10.8 percent the previous month. Income had jumped in April on the strength of billions of dollars in support through government payments in the form of unemployment aid as well as one-time $1,200 stimulus checks. In May, those stimulus checks were no longer counted as income for most people.
Besides whatever unemployment aid states are providing to the 30 million jobless Americans, the federal government is providing $600 a week in additional benefits. The federal money has pumped nearly $20 billion a week into the economy and enabled many of the unemployed to stay afloat. But the $600 a week in aid will expire after July, and Trump administration officials have said they oppose an extension.
Microsoft to shut all physical stores
NEW YORK — Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.
Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to its website, Microsoft has 83 stores worldwide, including 72 stores in the U.S., and several others abroad where it showcases and sells laptops and other hardware. Friday's announcement reflects what the company calls a "strategic change" for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.
The closest store to Charleston is in the SouthPark shopping mall in Charlotte.
Microsoft said it would "reimagine" the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York, London, Sydney and at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Wash.
All employees will have the opportunity to remain with the company, Microsoft said.
Microsoft said the closures would result in a pretax charge of about $450 million to be taken this quarter.
Amazon buy tied to ride hailing's future
NEW YORK — Amazon said Friday that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will drive up without anyone behind the wheel.
Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is paying for Zoox, which was founded six years ago.
The deal is another sign of Amazon's vast ambitions. Since its inception 25 years ago as an online bookseller, the company has moved into cloud computing and health care.