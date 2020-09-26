You have permission to edit this article.
About the cover

Rhett Thurman
Buy Now

Rhett Thurman celebrates 50 years of painting in Charleston and teaches classes and workshops. 

Rhett Thurman is celebrating 50 years of painting in Charleston, and we thought it would be appropriate in this year of celebrating women to present her work. 

She says, "'Summer Sizzle' perfectly represents my ongoing passion: the fleeting moment, dazzling light and color. Two career highlights have been to be included in a small show in Paris in 2013, and to be selected as Outstanding Alumna in 1995 by Queens University in Charlotte.  It has been my privilege to teach at the Gibbes Museum of Art and to teach workshops at home and abroad.

Perhaps most important of all, as I am fond of saying, I am not DONE!"

Her work can be found at The Horton Hayes Fine Art Gallery in Charleston, and The Red Piano Art Gallery in Bluffton, which is currently showing the painting.

