It's fall in the Lowcountry, and even our cats are looking forward to the change of seasons.
So meet Holler. He's a Manx cat, and the breed is born without tails. Some have a small stub of a tail but the best of them are entirely tailless. Other distinguishing characteristics are elongated hind legs and a rounded head.
Grace Beahm Alford captured his pensive stare into the woods. Wonder what he's thinking about.
Holler is an Awendaw cat, but these cats originated from the Isle of Man, an island between England and Scotland that has independent government. The island has been inhabited since before 6500 BC, so they have had a long time to develop their own breed.