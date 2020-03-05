A record low on average 30-year fixed mortgage: 3.29%

Long-term mortgage rates have sunk to their loweest level on record, giving many U.S. homeowners an opening to refinance to free up cash to spend or save.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage tumbled to 3.29 percent this week from 3.45 percent last week, home loan financier Freddie Mac said Thursday.
The decline is being driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasury-issued securities as the coronavirus outbreak has deepened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.
This week's average 30-year home loan rate is the lowest point since since Freddie Mac started tracking the figure in 1971.
The steady decline has created a potential boon for would-be home buyers as well as for homeowners who can refinance into cheaper loans. Refinancings can lower monthly payments and in some cases allow borrowers to tap additional cash from the equity they've built up in their residences.
While rates have been historically low for years, every decline makes refinancing appealing to more borrowers. Homeowners who don't plan to move can benefit most. Refinancing typically costs several thousand dollars in closing costs and other fees. But over time, saving a hundred or few hundred dollars a month in monthly mortgage payments can add up.
The housing market is a pillar of the U.S. economy, so any increase in purchase and refinancings could provide economic support. More money in the pockets of households tends to drive up consumer spending, the U.S. economy's primary fuel.
Yet ultra-low mortgage rates aren't likely to produce a significant rise in U.S. home sales this year. A major problem is that the supply of homes remains at historic lows.
"We've had inventory for the last eight months basically shrinking each year-over-year by double digits," said George Ratiu, senior economist for Realtor.com. "No matter how much buyers want to buy, there are not enough homes."
Even where homes are available, prices are still unaffordable for many despite lower mortgage rates.
The new mortgage milestone came in a week when the Federal Reserve made a surprise cut in its benchmark rate to aid the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Investors seeking safety and anticipating further rate cuts by the Fed to address the crisis have poured money into Treasurys and other fixed-income securities that are perceived as safe havens, lowering yields on those securities and leading to lower mortgage rates.
Home loan applications rose 10.3 percent last week from a year earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, while applications for mortgage refinancing soared more than twofold.
"Refinancing application volume has been strong all the way through 2020," said Michael Fratantoni, the trade group's chief economist. "We did see a big response in refinance applications last week, and I expect the response to be even larger this week."
Fratantoni noted that the rapid decline in mortgage rates has kept lenders busier than usual with refinancing applications. He expects that will continue, at least until the virus fears subside and rates stabilize.
Wells Fargo & Co., one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders, said it has seen an increase in mortgage applications. As a result, it says it is hiring more staff to support those applications and shifting employees from other departments of the company to help.
United Wholesale Mortgage, the second-biggest U.S. mortgage lender, has also seen a spike in mortgage applications. The company, which gets its business through independent mortgage brokers, has been making loans with rates in the high 2 percent and low 3 percent range, said Alex Elezaj, the lender's chief strategy officer.
"We're probably seeing about a 40 percent spike across the board in our business right now, and I would say probably 20% of that is attributed to the interest rate reduction," Elezaj said.
The company reached a milestone Tuesday, with borrowers agreeing to lock in rates on $2.5 billion in loans, Elezaj said. Its previous record had been set just last week.
In response, United Wholesale is ramping up hiring to keep up with the rising loan volume. Elezaj expects to add 500 to 1,000 employees this year.