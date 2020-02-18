A rare miss for Walmart to end the year

NEW YORK — Walmart reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales after a sluggish and shortened holiday shopping season.
The retail giant — and South Carolina's largest private-sector employer — also delivered a weak profit forecast for the year and a rare quarterly miss, its worst in about five years.
"We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected," said CEO Doug McMillon.
Walmart is the first major retailer to report fiscal fourth-quarter results. The performance underscores a multitude of challenges that retailers faced this past holiday season as they try to better compete with online juggernaut Amazon.com.
The discounter said that U.S. sales at stores opened at least 12 months rose just 1.9 percent for the holiday quarter, a slowdown from the previous three months. The company joined other retailers who reported disappointing holiday sales last month.
It was the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, leaving retailers scrambling to figure out how to get people thinking about the holidays sooner. The ongoing trade war with China has raised costs for most and now, a new virus in China is hitting a huge customer base as well as manufacturers and supply chains.
On top of that, Walmart's international sales were nicked by violent social protests in Chile, where the Arkansas-based chain has nearly 400 stores.
The challenges come on the back of a slew of bankruptcies as retailers attempt to satisfy customers who are going increasingly online and demand speedy deliveries and returns.
Walmart, which operates more than 400 stores in China, didn't include the potential impact of the coronavirus in its forecast because of uncertainty over how it will play out. But executives believe the disruption is likely to shave a few pennies off per-share profits in the current quarter.
One blessing: Walmart emphasized that two-thirds of the items it sells — mostly food — are sourced from U.S. suppliers. The remainder comes from a variety of countries, such as Mexico, China and other regions of Asia.
Walmart continued to produce strong results from its grocery aisles, helped by expanded online delivery. It now has 3,200 locations for supermarket pickup and 1,600 locations that offer delivery. Last fall, it added new options that cost $12.95 a month and $98 a year.
Walmart's same-store sales this quarter were well below the 3.2 percent increase in the previous period. The company blamed the shortfall on several merchandising mistakes.
Online sales in the U.S. rose 35 percent, slightly weaker compared to the previous quarter. For the year, U.S. online sales rose 37 percent. For the current fiscal year, the company's online sales should be up 30 percent to $50 billion. Walmart said that losses in its U.S. e-commerce division will either level off or decline for the current year.
"It is fair to say that unlike past quarters Walmart was not firing on all cylinders during the last part of the year, " said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, in a report published Tuesday. But he added that Walmart remains in a "good place."
"It is well-managed, has clear plans and plenty of determination," he said.
Moody's lead Walmart analyst Charlie O'Shea said that when one looks at the previous quarters, "Walmart set the bar high."
"It was just a weird quarter," O'Shea said.
Walmart's net income increased 12 percent to $4.14 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 31. Revenue rose 2.1 percent to $140.6 billion, shy of the $141.5 billion Wall Street was looking for.
Separately, Walmart approved a cash dividend for fiscal year 2021 of $2.16 per share, an increase from the $2.12 per share last year, to be paid in quarterly installments.