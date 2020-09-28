A note to readers

Our business coverage is changing
Today’s Inside Business is the last edition of a standalone Monday business product. Instead, The Post and Courier will publish an enhanced Sunday business section.
Beginning Sunday, most of the content that currently exists in Inside Business will move to a larger and more complete Sunday business section. On Sunday, you will find news columns from our business staff, as well new hires, promotions and other local business announcements.
The popular Grapevine column will continue to be published online each Monday but will run in print in the Tuesday edition.
Business news remains central to our mission at The Post and Courier, and we thank you for being a loyal reader of this award-winning journalism. If you have questions or concerns, you can reach Executive Editor Mitch Pugh at 843-937-5534 or mpugh@postandcourier.com.