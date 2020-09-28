A note to readers

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.