3 indexes close at record highs
NEW YORK — Wall Street ended a week of milestones with a few more Friday.
The benchmark S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high, just two days after the current bull market in U.S. stocks became the longest in history. The Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 indexes also ended the day at all-time highs.
Technology companies, the best-performing sector in the market this year, accounted for much of the gains. The price of oil snapped a seven-week losing streak, finishing this week about 5 percent higher.
The rally capped another solid week for the stock market, which has been riding a wave of strong corporate earnings even amid uncertainty over simmering global trade tensions.
Cigna, Express investors OK deal
NEW YORK — Cigna shareholders are backing the insurer's planned takeover of pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, a deal that activist investor Carl Icahn had urged them to reject earlier this month.
Cigna said about 90 percent of votes cast Friday were in favor of the roughly $52 billion deal, which also received broad approval from Express Scripts shareholders.
Icahn had warned shareholders in an open letter that Cigna was paying too much for Express Scripts. But other shareholders and the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services backed the acquisition.
The deal still needs regulatory approval. Cigna expects to close it by the end of the year.
Feds: 507 sickened by McDonald's salad
CHICAGO — Federal health officials say they've confirmed more than 500 cases of people who became sick with an intestinal illness after eating McDonald's salads.
The illnesses reported earlier this year are linked to the cyclospora parasite, which can cause diarrhea, intestinal pain, nausea or fatigue. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that 507 cases have been confirmed in 15 states and New York City.
McDonald's stopped the sale of salads at 3,000 restaurants last month until it could find a different supplier. The FDA says it's still investigating the supplier of romaine lettuce and carrots.
Papa John's begins diversity training
ST. LOUIS — Papa John's will initiate diversity training for employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a conference call.
John Schnatter, who resigned as CEO after blaming poor sales on the NFL player protests, resigned as chairman after the incident was reported by Forbes in July.
Clashes between Schnatter, who is still Papa John's largest shareholder, and executives at the pizza chain are ongoing. He is suing the company, alleging that his treatment was unfair.
CEO Steve Ritchie said in a letter posted on the Papa John's website Friday that the company's leadership team recently completed diversity training, which will now be rolled out companywide for its 120,000 workers.
Durable goods orders fell 1.7%
WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods fell 1.7 percent in July, the third decrease in the past four months.
The Commerce Department said Friday that durable goods orders — items meant to last at least three years such as autos and appliances — totaled $246.9 billion last month. Much of that decline came from a steep 35.4 percent drop in orders for nondefense aircraft, a volatile category on a monthly basis.
For most of 2018, manufacturing has been a source of strength with durable goods orders increasing 8.6 percent year-to-date. Excluding aircraft and non-military goods, orders rose 1.4 percent in July, a positive sign for the economy.
Still, U.S. trade showdowns with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico have left many manufacturers feeling uncertain about their futures. President Donald Trump has levied and threatened taxes on imports as a tool for forcing foreign countries to give the United States better terms of trade. But tariffs carry the risk of higher prices and fewer sales for manufacturers that rely on a global market.
In its index on manufacturing growth, the Institute for Supply Management found that manufacturers were still expanding even as international trade has become a dominant concern.
The ISM, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported that its manufacturing index fell in July to 58.1 from 60.2 in June. Anything over 50 signals growth.
Wells Fargo to cut mortgage jobs
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo & Co. is cutting 638 mortgage employees as the nation's largest home lender contends with a slowdown in the business.
"After carefully evaluating market conditions and consumer needs, we are reducing to better align with current volumes," a spokesman said.
As interest rates rise, Wells Fargo is contending with the end of a refinancing boom that helped push profits to a record. In the second quarter, mortgage fees declined by a third to the lowest in more than five years. CEO Tim Sloan warned investors of "overcapacity" in home loans at a May conference.
The company is cutting jobs in states including California, Florida, North Carolina and Colorado.
LL Bean gives $3M to parks group
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is providing $3 million to the National Park Foundation's effort to encourage people to get outside and explore some of the more than 400 national parks.
It's called the "Find Your Park" initiative. L.L. Bean's great-grandson, Chairman Shawn Gorman, said the partnership makes perfect sense because both organizations are committed to getting people outdoors.
Bean last year launched its "Be an Outsider" campaign that focuses on getting back to the company's outdoor roots. Executives said at the time that involved a re-examination of all facets of operations, including corporate giving.
Spokesman Mac McKeever said the donation will be made in annual installments over three years. It's on top of a $1 million donation to the park foundation in 2012.