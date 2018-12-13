There’s nothing quite like standing around a makeshift table in the cold and jostling to get your hands on a cluster of oysters fresh from the steam pot (or off the fire, depending on your host’s approach), popping those puppies open and slurping them down until you get full. And it’s pretty much impossible to get full on oysters.
As we hit the holiday season, you can expect to find oyster roasts popping off all over the place. We have put together a roundup of weekly events at local bars and restaurants along with some marquee events you won’t want to miss in the coming months.
For an updated list, visit https://bit.ly/2BRUFVJ.