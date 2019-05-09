Shaving disrupter Harry's is sold
NEW YORK — Harry's, the upstart shaving company, is being acquired by the owner of Schick razors for $1.37 billion.
Harry's has bedeviled brands like Schick and Gillette for years using innovative subscription plans and sleek packaging.
Under the agreement announced Thursday, investors in Harry's Inc. will take a stake of about 11% of Edgewell Personal Care Co., which manages Schick and other brands. Edgewell gets the Harry's brand and access to the company's prized direct-to-consumer marketing base.
The Harry's brand steps on to a much larger stage, a global one, and will be marketed through Edgewell's enormous distribution channels.
The company has a footprint in 50 markets. Outside of the U.S., Edgewell has operations in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia.
Harry's has captured about 2% of the $2.8 billion men's shaving industry since its founding in 2013, according to Euromonitor market research firm.
Harry's founders, Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, will become co-presidents of Edgewell's U.S. operations when the deal closes, probably in early 2020.
Dismantle Facebook, a co-founder says
NEW YORK — Facebook's co-founder says it's time to break up the social media behemoth. Chris Hughes said in a New York Times opinion piece that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has allowed a relentless focus on growth to crush competitors and "sacrifice security and civility for clicks."
Hughes says Facebook is a monopoly and should be forced to spin off WhatsApp and Instagram. He says future acquisitions should be banned for several years
Hughes roomed with Zuckerberg at Harvard and left Facebook in 2007 to campaign for Barack Obama. He says he liquidated his Facebook shares in 2012, the year he became publisher of The New Republic.
Last year, Hughes published a book advocating a universal basic income. In 2017, Forbes put his net worth at more than $400 million.
Trade deficit edges up in March
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit increased slightly in March even though the deficit with China fell to the lowest point in five years.
The deficit in goods and services edged up 1.5% to $50 billion in March, after falling 3.6%in February, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The deficit is the difference between what America sells to the rest of the world and what it imports.
Exports rose 1% to $212 billion in March while imports rose a slightly faster 1.1% to $262 billion.
The deficit in goods with China dropped 16.2% to $20.7 billion, the lowest level since March 2014.
The United States and China have been locked in a trade war for the past year with a new round of U.S. tariffs scheduled to go into effect early Friday.
The new trade report showed that the deficit with China for the first three months of this year totals $80 billion, still the largest with any country, but down 12.2% from the same period a year ago.
The deficit with Mexico jumped to $9.5 billion in March, the highest on record, while the deficit with Canada was unchanged at $1.4 billion.
Chevron is done bidding on Anadarko
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron won't increase its buyout offer for Anadarko, cutting short a potential bidding war with Occidental Petroleum.
Occidental challenged Chevron's initial bid last month, offering $57 billion in cash and stock, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron's offer was worth about $50 billion by the same metric.
Occidental's bid gained momentum two weeks ago when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would put up $10 billion in financing for Occidental.
Anadarko said earlier this week that its board determined Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s offer was superior.
Chevron Corp. said Thursday that it won't make a counteroffer. Anadarko will have to pay a $1 billion break-up fee for terminating its deal.
Rates on mortgages slip further
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week for a second straight week, reversing the upward trend in April as a lure to potential home buyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.10% from 4.14% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.55%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased this week to 3.57% from 3.60% last week.
US wholesale prices up for April
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices edged up 0.2% in April, driven higher by a big jump in energy costs.
The Labor Department said the increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed an even bigger 0.6% March increase.
Wholesale prices are up 2.2% over the past year while prices, excluding volatile food and energy, have risen 2.4%.
For April, energy prices jumped 1.8% following an even bigger 5.6% percent March gain. Gasoline prices were up 5.9%.
China phone carrier's US bid nixed
NEW YORK — U.S. communications regulators are rejecting a Chinese telecom company's application to provide service in the U.S. due to national-security risks amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted unanimously, 5-0 across party lines, to reject China Mobile International USA Inc.'s long-ago filed application. The Commerce Department had recommended that denial last year.
The company, which the FCC says is ultimately owned by the Chinese government, applied in 2011 to provide international phone service in the U.S.
The Trump administration has been pushing against China in several ways. It has been pressuring allies to reject Chinese telecom equipment for their networks, citing security risks from Chinese telecom giant Huawei.