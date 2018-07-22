Royal American's pug Louis
featured in National Geographic
Every good bar has an animal mascot, right? Well, that's what The Royal American believes, at least. The downtown Charleston watering hole and local music haven features Louis the pug as its prized pet.
Louis is a 12-year-old pug formerly known as "Meatball," and he was featured on National Geographic in a portrait photograph by Vincent J. Musi, a "trusted friend to animals everywhere," according to the photographer's Instagram biography.
Musi has photographed everything from studio dogs to wild orangutans and prairie dogs for National Geographic and The Unleashed Studio.
Louis just happened to be one of his most recent subjects, part of Musi's "Year of the Dogs" dispatch.
The Royal American mascot is truly having his day in fame. His bio with the portrait reads:
"Size mattered greatly in the formative years of Louis, a pug formerly known as Meatball, formerly known as a doggie in the window of a New York City pet shop where he was seen daily until he wasn’t.
Meatball had grown too big for the window and was reassigned to, shall we say, a less than prominent position in the store when his owner-to-be came looking for him.
And while Meatball may have been too large for the window, the Pug now known as Louis was just small enough to be smuggled in and out past the doorman of a no-dogs-allowed building.
The things we do for love.
Size matters less these days to this 12-year-old, although his five front teeth are locked in a constant battle for space with his tongue. A world traveler, he has exquisite taste in food, music, women and cats. Between his frequent naps, Louis is known to regale visitors with colorful stories about his time living in the city that never sleeps."
What an ode to a Lowcountry pug.
"Year of the Dogs" is an ongoing personal project celebrating the beauty and character of the creatures we share our homes and families and lives with.
—Kalyn Oyer
Ray LaMontagne, accompanied by Wilco,
coming to North Charleston PAC
Ray LaMontagne, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter known for his soft, romantic ballads and iconic raspy vocals, has announced a 25-date North American "Just Passing Through" acoustic tour.
He will be joined by John Stirratt of Wilco on bass throughout the tour, which has a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Nov. 16.
This tour is a followup to his seventh studio album, "Part of the Light," which was released in May. LaMontagne has performed his first single from the album "Such a Simple Thing," on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it was also featured on the season finale of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy." He recently performed on NPR's World Cafe.
Tickets are available via ticketmaster.com or livenation.com. They'll also be available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office or by the phone at 800-745-3000. For more information, visit raylamontagne.com.
—Kalyn Oyer
Extra Chill Festival to feature all
South Carolina bands in September
Local music blog Extra Chill has announced a local festival, which will take place Sept. 8 at the Purple Buffalo. The lineup includes all South Carolina artists, who will take the mic on both indoor and outdoor stages.
Among artists performing are Human Resources, Whitehall, Niecy Blues, Daddy's Beemer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Alarm Drum, Abstract and Chris Wilcox. One additional headliner will be announced at a later date.
In addition to music, there will be on-site food options for vegans and meat-lovers. And, there will be local arts vendors.
Partners of the event include Real South Records, Awendaw Green and PBR.
Tickets, which are $20, are available now at extrachill.com/p/festival.html. View the Facebook event at facebook.com/events521003648314671/.
Ten percent of proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Carolina Youth Action Project.
—Kalyn Oyer