8 floods. 6 years. 1 home. This Myrtle Beach family is exhausted by it all.

SOCASTEE — When Mike and Carolyn Moore purchased their waterfront home along the Intracoastal Waterway in 2004 — a present from husband to wife — it wasn’t yet designated a flood zone, nor was flood insurance required.
They traded a Myrtle Beach beachfront property for the serene waterways of Socastee, with their backyard gently touching one of the Grand Strand’s most popular bodies of water, complete with a renovated dock with a fan to keep the mosquitoes away.
Fast forward 17 years, and that same body of water has delivered a slew of costly gut punches, to the tune of eight flood events in a six-year span at their Rosewood Estates property — an area now infamous instead of sought-after.
On Friday, the Moores’ son, Mark, stared at more than 3 feet of water already sitting in the one-bedroom apartment along the bottom level of their home — a product of a slow-moving rain event drifting south, with the Intracoastal having not crested yet and expected to hit 18.6 feet by Sunday.
The latest flood comes as Mark Moore hadn’t even had a chance to finish the repairs to his bedroom from the floods of May 2020, an event that saw him slip and injure himself as he tried to assess the damage from 14 inches of standing water.
“Every time it rains, we have to worry,” Mark Moore said, indicating that the floods have brought as little as 6 inches and as much as 5 feet of water into the home. “You can’t even imagine the amount of stress that puts on you. The physical stress, the emotional stress, the monetary stress. It’s exhausting.”
The financial strain for the Moores is significant, even with flood insurance, meeting a deductible each time — lower than others because Mark and his brother, David, do the bulk of the repairs at the house.
Add in $8,000 in annual insurance — including $2,800 for flood — and Mike and Carolyn Moore are in an unenviable spot.
Both are 80 years old and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary; they cannot afford to take a financial bath on their Rosewood property, they said.
"We have a lot of money wrapped up in that place," Mike Moore said.
On Feb. 25, Randy Webster, Horry County’s assistant county administrator for public safety, announced that federal buyouts were still under consideration for properties such as the Moores', although no time element was established.
For Mark Moore, the idea of a buyout doesn’t sit well, pointing to mostly working-class families in the Rosewood Drive community who can't take anything less than what they owe on their mortgages.
“If you want to pay their debt off for the home so they can walk away debt-free from home, then fine,” Mark said. “But if they are going to offer cents on the dollar, then most people are stuck in their homes.
“Buyouts aren’t a solution, that’s just kicking the problem down the road.”
More of the same in Bucksport
For almost his entire life, Kevin Mishoe had never known what it was like for his home to flood.
Until Hurricane Matthew.
And while they are separated by 25 miles, the Moores and Mishoes are now dealing with the same trickle-down effect, with both communities monitoring upcoming cresting.
As Mishoe stands looking over water across Bucksport Road on Friday, almost 2 miles from the Waccamaw River, he's seeing yet another flood.
"We've always heard of the 1,000-year flood, but until Matthew, we hadn't gotten any floods," he said. "My first flood was five years ago, and we've seen one just about every year since."
The Waccamaw River at Bucksport is yet to crest and the water continues to rise. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Waccamaw at Bucksport was 23.03 feet. And the Conway area is forecast to see possible rain over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
For Mishoe, the Bucksport community is different. He points to a woman's home, whose father was an educator in the area. He looks just next door to his mother's home, with water filling the front yard. And right next to it, is Mishoe Road, where he grew up.
"That's what makes the situation so heartbreaking," Mishoe said. "You know each individual in this community by name ... you've grown up together, gone to church together."
Nine people impacted by flood waters took advantage of a Red Cross shelter at the James Frazier Center on Bucksport Road Thursday night.
A leader in the Bucksport community, Mishoe said he compares the floods to a form of abuse.
"It's not just the hitting that's the problem, it's the long-lasting effect," he said.
And there is no one solution to the problem, he said, but a start would be Horry County officials cleaning out the one ditch that runs through the community.
According to Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore, multiple ditches off Bucksport Road are cleaned yearly, though about three are unable to be cleared due to the county not having easements.
"Less than 3 percent of drainage is working," Mishoe said. "And that is a problem."