7 Questions: Tax Day edition

To paraphrase 18th century stage actor Christopher Bullock, there are few certainties in this world, but taxes are one of them. Although we have been dealing with extensions due to the pandemic, April 15 is traditionally the day taxes are usually due.
Tax season is hardly considered an enjoyable time of the year, but let's check our W-2s and learn some trivia about Tax Day.
Questions
1. This taxation effort was seen as so oppressive by the American Colonists that, even though it was repealed in 1766, it is seen as starting the push against the British monarchy that led to American independence.
- The Stamp Act
- The Sugar Act
- The Quartering Acts
- The Currency Act
2. Used from 1982 to 2017, this “simplified” version of the primary tax form was the go-to for payers who didn’t need the more intricate normal form.
- 1040-X
- 1040-EZ
- 1040-SR
- 1040-A
3. Income taxes were not a formally used source of revenue, outside extenuating circumstance, until this amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution.
- 23rd Amendment
- 12th Amendment
- 14th Amendment
- 16th Amendment
4. Halfway through his mission, Jack Swigert realized he’d forgotten to do his taxes before he left. He radioed his bosses and insisted, despite their incredulity, that he needed an extension and could they please ask in his stead. What was Swigert in the middle of that caused him to be unable to talk to the IRS himself?
- The Lebanese Civil War
- Apollo 13
- Gemini 5
- The Vietnam War
5. Starting in 2002, this state started offering tax exemptions to its residents who live to be 100.
- Florida
- Maine
- New Mexico
- Texas
6. Who was the infamous Prohibition era gangster, thought to be untouchable, who was brought down by the fact that he failed to pay his taxes?
- Al Capone
- Lucky Luciano
- Tommy Gagliano
- Salvatore Maranzano
7. Tax Day wasn’t always April 15. Before the government admitted that the extra time helped their employees, as well, officially moving the date to April in 1955, when was the original day taxes were due?
- Jan. 31
- May 5
- March 1
- Feb. 20
Answer
- The Stamp Act
- 1040-EZ
- 16th Amendment
- Apollo 13
- New Mexico
- Al Capone
- March 1