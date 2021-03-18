7 Questions: St. Patrick's Day edition

Sometimes a holiday can take on a life of its own and spread all over the world. Communities can decide to adopt a holiday to their own lifestyle regardless of whether they fully know the backstory of what is being celebrated.
St. Patrick’s Day is one such holiday, with people celebrating the Christian saint all over the globe. To honor the just-passed St. Patrick’s Day, here is some trivia about the holiday and some of the ways it is celebrated.
Questions
1. According to legend, what creature did St. Patrick completely drive from Ireland?
- Locusts
- Rats
- Pigeons
- Snakes
2. Which city has been turning its river green for St. Patrick’s Day every year since 1962?
- St. Louis
- New York
- Chicago
- Detroit
3. Although we most associate the holiday with the color green, that isn’t the official color of St. Patrick. What is the actual color associated with the saint?
- Red
- Blue
- Orange
- Purple
4. True or False: The Leprechaun is a single gender species.
- True
- False
5. Which plant became a symbol of St. Patrick because, according to lore, he used it as a tool to teach the Irish about the Christian “Holy Trinity?"
- Trillium
- Lily
- Clover
- Shamrock
6. What does the St. Patrick’s Day phrase “Erin Go Bragh” roughly translate to?
- Ireland forever
- The luck of the Irish
- Fortune favors you
- Erin is brilliant
7. Who was the first U.S. president to receive ceremonial shamrocks from the Irish government, in 1952?
- John F. Kennedy
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- Harry S. Truman
- Franklin D. Roosevelt
Answers
- Snakes
- Chicago
- (St. Patrick’s) Blue
- True: According to folklore, there are no female leprechauns.
- Shamrock
- Ireland forever
- Harry S. Truman