7 Questions: Kevin Bacon edition

Today marks the 63rd birthday of actor Kevin Bacon. If there’s one thing that Bacon is known for, it’s his acting resume. In fact, he has been so prolific that, some years ago, a game was developed to see just how he connects to all the other actors in Hollywood.
Although he was actually a bit put off by the game at first, thinking that it was a joke at his expense, he did warm up to the idea — even going on to launch at charitable organization that shares the game's name. With that in mind, this week’s trivia celebrates the degrees of Kevin Bacon, from 0-6.
Questions
1. This iconic horror movie was the birthday boy’s first major film role. Bacon and his friends were warned of their impending doom, and now their camp trip would be 24 hours of terror. On what date did Kevin forget to check under the bed for arrow wielding maniacs?
- "Saturday the 14th"
- "Friday the 13th"
- "Sunday the 6th"
- "Friday the 1st"
2. ? -> “Apollo 13” -> Kevin Bacon
- Bill Paxton
- Lance Henriksen
- Gary Cooper
- Ron Howard
3. ? - > “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” - > Donald Sutherland -> “JFK” -> Kevin Bacon
- Scott Bakula
- George Takei
- Patrick Stewart
- Leonard Nimoy
4. ? -> “Witness” -> Kelly McGillis -> “Made in Heaven” -> Tim Daly -> “Diner” -> Kevin Bacon
- Robert Earl Jones
- Juano Hernandez
- Oscar Micheaux
- Melvin Van Peebles
5. ? -> “Stand and Deliver” - > Edward James Olmos -> “Selena” -> Jennifer Lopez -> “The Cell” -> Dylan Baker -> “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” -> Kevin Bacon
- Esai Morales
- Emilio Estevez
- Lou Diamond Phillips
- Adolfo Martinez
6. ? -> “Finish Line” - > Josh Brolin -> “Mimic” - > F. Murray Abraham -> “Amadeus” -> Cynthia Nixon -> “The Pelican Brief” -> Julia Roberts -> “Flatliners” -> Kevin Bacon
- Mariska Hargitay
- Angie Harmon
- Ellen Pompeo
- Diane Wiest
7. ? -> “The Greatest Story Ever Told” -> Max Von Sydow -> “Dune” - > Sting -> “Quadrophenia” - > Timothy Spall -> “Rock Star” -> Beth Grant -> “Donnie Darko” -> Noah Wyle -> “A Few Good Men” -> Kevin Bacon
- Angela Lansbury
- Dick Van Dyke
- Nathaniel Parker
- Telly Savales
Answers
- Friday the 13th
- Bill Paxton
- Leonard Nimoy
- Robert Earl Jones
- Lou Diamond Phillips
- Mariska Hargitay
- Telly Savales