7 Questions: Full moon edition

April 26 was the full moon of the month and its most common assigned name is the Pink Moon. For an event that occurs regularly, many don’t realize that full moons have many names.
The most common names given to the full moons were established in the Old Farmer’s Almanac. According to the almanac, the practice of naming the moons may have its origin in the customs of the Native American tribes, though it is also possible that the tradition came with Central European settlers.
This week’s trivia offers a glance at the names of some full moons and a little insight into what inspired those writers long ago.
Questions
1. January's full moon got its name from the nocturnal calls of what animal?
- Bird
- Lion
- Wolf
- Dog
2. Marking the change from winter to spring, March's full moon is named for what ground-dwelling animal?
- Worm
- Ant
- Cockroach
- Beetle
3. With the arrival of June and early summer, berries begin to ripen. This berry in particular gives June’s full moon its name.
- Boysenberry
- Raspberry
- Blueberry
- Strawberry
4. At the end of summer, there is a shift to the beginning of the harvest season. This fish from the Great Lakes region was chosen to denote August's full moon.
- Carp
- Sturgeon
- Catfish
- Perch
5. This is the only full moon name that is actually tied to the change of seasons. A secondary name for the full moon of September or October, whichever is closer to the fall equinox, this moon is named after what activity?
- Hiking
- Camp
- Collect
- Harvest
6. The other situational full moon only occurs every so often, but when it does happen it tends to make the news. What color did we name this moon?
- Yellow
- Orange
- Blue
- White
7. December’s full moon frequently shares its name with January. However, its generally agreed upon title from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, is what temperature?
- Cold
- Frozen
- Cool
- Hot
Answer
- Wolf
- Worm
- Strawberry
- Sturgeon
- Harvest
- Blue
- Cold