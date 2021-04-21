7 Questions: Earth Day edition

When it comes to taking care of this planet we call Earth, I think it’s safe to say that we haven’t been the best custodians. That’s why on each Earth Day we get together to remember this is the only planet we have and that we’ve got to do better for future generations.
Conservation is important, and everybody can do their part to help. So let’s take a moment to learn some interesting facts about where Earth Day came from and why it has proven to be necessary.
Questions
1. What year marked the very first celebration of Earth Day?
- 1968
- 1985
- 1979
- 1970
2. Rachel Carson wrote what ominous warning against the consequences of using dangerous pesticides in 1962?
- "Silent Spring"
- "The Sea Around Us"
- "The Sixth Extinction"
- "Limits to Growth"
3. Which government agency was created as a response to the celebration of the first Earth Day?
- Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Forest Service
- Environmental Protection Agency
- National Civilian Community Corp.
4. Which U.S. senator founded the first Earth Day in response to a major oil spill in Santa Barbara, Calif.?
- Hiram Fong
- Gaylord Nelson
- Bob Bartlett
- Pierre Salinger
5. Earth Day falls between the period of spring break and the end of the school year to appeal to what demographic, at least initially?
- College students
- Elementary school students
- High school students
- Graduate students
6. Due to an errant spark from a passing train, which U.S. river burst into flames in 1969?
- Scioto River
- Cuyahoga River
- Olentangy River
- Ohio River
7. The holiday goes by what name on the international level?
- Build a Better Earth Day
- International Earth Day
- Planet Earth Day
- International Mother Earth Day
Answers
- 1970
- Silent Spring
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Gaylord Nelson
- College students
- Cuyahoga River
- International Mother Earth Day