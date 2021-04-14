4 new restaurants among the business licenses issued in March in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Several restaurants are slated to open in North Myrtle Beach this spring, just in time for the summer season visitors.
There were 119 business licenses issued in March compared to 74 issued in 2020, which was just at the start of the pandemic.
Japanese steakhouse to open on Main Street
Odori Japanese Steakhouse is about to join the dozen or so businesses at Shops on Main.
Owners of Odori, 627 Main Street, had their business license issued in March. It is only the second food business at the relatively new Shops on Main — a campus of shops providing services, retail businesses and more.
Dirty Don's Oyster Bar and Whit's Frozen Custard are the other food businesses currently at Shops on Main.
An exact open date has not yet been announced.
New restaurant to offer grilled food, honor late father
Clara Watson and her brother Lenford Williams will honor their late father by opening Big Belly Grille at 1417 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
Big Belly, named for their father's bigger stature, will offer hot dogs, hamburgers, mac and cheese bites and more grilled food by mid-April.
Watson said Williams has been cooking for more than a decade and the two wanted to do something special for their father.
"My father had a big belly, he loved to eat and loved Southern food," Watson said. "Our slogan is 'Put some South in your mouth.' We lost our father two years ago, so we just wanted to keep his memory alive."
Pittsburgh-style pizza, restaurant scheduled to open
Hoagies, gyros, Pittsburgh-style pizza and a Big Ben burger are all on the menu for Pittsburgh Pizza Pub, 730 Highway 17 South — a new business scheduled to open May 1 in North Myrtle Beach.
Adam Lucas, owner of Pittsburgh Pizza Pub, said the restaurant plans to have sandwiches inspired by the beloved Primanti Bros. in the Pittsburgh area. He said they will also offer 24-inch hoagies, fresh-sliced gyros, a "Big Ben" burger named for Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh-style pizza.
Lucas said they will offer pick-up and dine-in, and delivery through GrubHub and UberEats.
New brick oven pizza place opens
Atlantic Crust Brick Oven Pizza opened in March at 1021 2nd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.
Their pizza dough and sauces are made from scratch and then cooked in a wood-fired brick oven. They also serve breaded bone-in wings, garlic knots, cheese sticks and a number of specialty pizzas.
Atlantic Crust offers curbside pick-up and delivery.