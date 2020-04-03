3M pushes back against Trump criticism over face mask exports; will Russia cut back oil production?

Mask maker fires back at Trump
NEW YORK — Manufacturing giant 3M pushed back Friday against criticism from President Donald Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers.
3M said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company said raises "significant humanitarian implications" and will backfire by causing other countries to retaliate against the U.S.
The N95 masks, also called respirators, provide more protection against the new coronavirus than ordinary surgical masks. Governors and hospital officials around the country have warned of a dire shortage of masks and other protective gear that protects health care workers treating people with COVID-19.
The unusual but not unprecedented spat between the president and a leading American manufacturer broke out after Trump ordered 3M to produce as many N95 masks as administration officials believe are needed for the U.S.
Putin hints at cut in oil output
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports cutting oil production by about 10 million barrels a day to shore up falling prices.
His statement Friday that was reported on the Kremlin website came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted he was hoping for Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by that amount, or even by 15 million barrels.
Russia last month declined to go along with a proposal for cuts at the so-called OPEC-plus meeting, which includes cartel members and Russia. The decision was seen by many as an attempt to hurt American shale-oil producers by driving down prices. Demand for oil has weakened amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Putin said Friday that Russia is "ready for agreements with partners and within the framework of this mechanism - OPEC-plus — and we are ready for cooperation with the United States of America on this issue. I believe that it is necessary to combine efforts in order to balance the market and reduce production as a result of these coordinated efforts."
"According to preliminary estimates, I think that we can talk about a reduction in the volume of about 10 million barrels per day, a little less, maybe a little more,"he said.
Parks closed, Disney to start furloughs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saying they don't know when they'll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.
The statement released late Thursday from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren't necessary at this time. Anyone who is furloughed will remain a Disney employee, the company said.
"Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses," the statement said.
The statement did not say how many of Walt Disney World's more than 75,000 employees or Disneyland's 31,000 workers would be furloughed, but it would involve executive, salaried and hourly non-union employees.
Disney World has the largest number of workers at a single location in the U.S. More than half of its workers are covered by a union contract.
The company has been paying workers and providing health care benefits at its theme park resorts since the parks closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns and that will continue through April 18, the company said.
Furloughed workers will continue to receive full healthcare benefits, plus the cost of employee and company premiums will be paid by Disney. Employees enrolled in a program in which Disney pays tuition for further education can still continue to take classes, the statement said.
Employees can also apply paid vacation time to the start of their furlough if they desire, the company said.
US service sectors slows in March
WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. service sector slowed in March with a much bigger decline expected in coming months from all the shutdowns and job layoffs that have occurred because of efforts to contain the coronavirus.
The Institute for Supply Management said Friday that its service-sector index slowed to 52.5 in March from a reading of 57.3 in February.
Any reading above 50 indicates the service sector, where most Americans work, is expanding. But with record layoffs over the past two weeks, economists believe services will fall into a contraction in April.
The March report said service industries were already showing signs of the impact of the virus. Reports from the health care sector found significant shortages of personal protective equipment, test swabs and other basic medical supplies.
"Extreme sourcing measures are required to procure necessary supplies for basic operations," the ISM report said, quoting respondents to its survey.
Anthony Nieves, chair of the survey committee for the ISM services report, said one factor that kept the index from sliding further in March was strength being seen in the government and health care parts of the index.
Toyota closing some plants in Japan
TOKYO — Toyota said Friday it is temporarily halting production at five of its 18 plants in Japan as sales evaporate.
The stoppage will last three days for most of the plants, but one plant will close until mid-April.
The affected plants produce vehicles for export, including Lexus luxury models and the Prius hybrid. Other Japanese automakers, such as Honda Motor Co., have also suspended production.
The U.S. auto industry is completely shut down.
Germany’s auto industry association says new car registrations in the country dropped 38 percent in March compared with a year earlier, the steepest drop it has measured since German reunification three decades.
Rateson long-term mortgages decline
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week as anxiety has spiraled over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
Home-loan rates have been hitting all-time lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan dipped to 3.33 percent this week from 3.50 percent. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.82 percent from 2.92 percent.
The recent declining trend in mortgage rates has been driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasury debt as the crisis in confidence caused by the global viral outbreak has worsened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.