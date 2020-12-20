Editor’s note: This is the 33rd installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
The Joseph Manigault House on Meeting Street was slated for demotion in 1920, ostensibly in the name of progress.
Some developer wanted the land, not for the house but to serve all the new automobiles cruising Charleston streets. But Susan Pringle Frost considered the idea heresy, and she would not allow it.
Frost hailed from some of the oldest families in the Lowcountry, and made a name for herself leading the local suffrage movement. Before the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, she was on to her next cause.
And it would change Charleston forever.
In April 1920, Frost hosted a group of similarly preservation-minded Charlestonians for tea in the parlor of 20 South Battery. She had already saved several historic structures on Tradd Street, but now she needed help. The group quickly agreed the Manigault House should be protected, and went to work. They called themselves the Society for Preservation of Old Dwellings (later the Preservation Society of Charleston).
The group successfully preserved the 1803 Adamesque landmark, then moved on to the East Bay homes that came to be called Rainbow Row. It was the dawn of the preservation movement, and it sparked similar efforts in cities around the country.
Although Frost’s efforts were rooted in saving Charleston's past, they also would have incalculable value to its future.
At that moment, the city needed the help. By 1930, most of Charleston was once again “too poor to paint, too proud to whitewash” — as the old saying went. That’s where Burnet Maybank came in.
The cotton exporter hailed from a prominent family, counting five governors among his ancestors. He was a Navy war veteran and first-term city alderman when Charleston businessmen recruited him to run for mayor.
Maybank quickly began to dig the city out of debt and took liberal advantage of President Roosevelt’s Depression-era Works Progress Administration. He used federal money to employ people … even when there wasn’t much work to do. Maybank famously recreated the Dock Street Theatre, a feat that landed Charleston in the pages of the brand-new Life Magazine.
In 1938, after eight years as mayor, Maybank became the first governor from Charleston elected by popular vote. It wasn’t easy, and some activists cried foul. Somehow, Maybank had taken 95% of the votes in some Charleston County precincts … just enough to prevail in a statewide runoff.
One of Maybank’s closest advisers throughout his mayoral career — and his lawyer in the gubernatorial campaign — was a Charleston attorney named J. Waties Waring. Waring was a self-educated lawyer and Democratic Party activist who’d practiced out of a Broad Street office for more than 30 years.
Nearing retirement in late 1941, Waring finally realized his life-long dream when FDR appointed him to Charleston’s federal judgeship. He was expected to be a placeholder, to clear a backlogged docket and move on.
It took Waring only five years to turn most of the city, and much of the country, against him.
For Waring, the law was his religion, his passion — and it took precedence no matter what the politics or consequences. In 1944, he ruled that Charleston schools must pay African American teachers the same salary as white teachers — a case that future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall said was the only one he ever tried with his mouth hanging half open.
Waring enraged his old friends, and particularly his family, when he divorced his wife of 30 years and immediately married a “Yankee woman” who held a low — and quite vocal — opinion of Southerners. The new couple became social outcasts.
And after presiding over a trial in which a jury acquitted a small-town police chief who’d blinded a black World War II veteran for no good reason, the judge and his wife became outright civil rights activists.
In 1947, Waring turned the rest of South Carolina against him when he ordered the state Democratic Party to allow African Americans to vote in its primary (which, in those days, basically was the election). Following that decision, Waring and his wife received death threats and hate mail by the sack.
The state Legislature bought the couple one-way bus tickets to leave the state, and the Ku Klux Klan burned crosses in front of their house. In 1950, someone attacked their Meeting Street home while they were in the front room playing cards.
Charleston had become a battleground in the emerging civil rights movement, but no one realized how monumental Waring’s contribution to the fight was until after he fled his hometown in 1952.
Very quietly, Waring and Marshall had transformed a simple Clarendon County lawsuit over “separate but equal” schools into the blueprint for the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education. Waring even gamed the system to force the ruling.
The first of the five cases that comprised Brown was heard in the Charleston federal courthouse in May 1951, and the nation took notice. The case started a chain reaction that changed Charleston, and the entire country.
Charleston may not have been as prominent as it once was, but locals residents such as Frost and Waring illustrated that the city had enduring and outsize influence.