Editor’s note: This is the 12th installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
The fire started in a horse saddler’s workshop at the corner of Broad and Church streets.
Charles Town had dealt with fires before and certainly would again, but the blaze that started on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 1740, was unlike anything the colonists had ever seen.
Conditions were ideal for mass destruction. It hadn’t rained in weeks, leaving the city particularly dry, and there was a strong wind off the ocean that scattered the fire indiscriminately into other stores. Soon, all of Broad Street was ablaze, the flames spreading quickly in every direction.
Robert Pringle tried to save as much merchandise as he could from his store at the corner of Tradd and Elliott streets while his wife, Jane, ran upstairs to salvage the family’s personal belongings from their living quarters. Walter J. Fraser Jr. writes in “Charleston! Charleston!” that Mrs. Pringle fled only after her dress caught fire.
The blaze eventually burned down 334 homes and businesses, and ended only after the wind subsided and British sailors from a Navy ship in port tore down several Tradd Street houses to stop the spread.
To that point, it was the most devastating fire in the history of the American colonies. Many Charles Town residents lost everything, and that severely overwhelmed the St. Philip’s Church vestry, which collected taxes to care for the city’s elderly, disabled and destitute.
Pringle, a churchwarden, would need assistance from the very program he helped administer.
The city would rebuild, of course, but at the time it was already in the process of expanding. The neighborhood of Ansonborough, planned for a plot of land just north of Col. William Rhett’s old house, would become Charles Town’s first suburb. And by the decade’s end, workers had begun building the Colony’s State House at Broad and Meeting streets, diagonally across the square from the site of the original St. Philip’s Church.
Crews were building a new church on that site. But work on St. Michael’s was interrupted when the laborers were co-opted for the State House construction. Members of the Assembly had grown tired of convening in borrowed quarters.
The city also spent much of the 1740s rebuilding its fortifications, inspired in part by the latest in a series of wars between the British and the French.
Life as a British Colony had its advantages — including the presence of the Royal Navy, which kept the Spanish out of port — but it also brought problems. Locals felt the sailors spent a bit too much time frequenting the local taverns, and they burdened the local jails with their prisoners of war.
But the colonists’ greatest fear remained slave uprisings. A rumor that some enslaved people planned to burn the rest of the city in the early 1740s led local officials to again amend the Negro Act to further restrict the movements of enslaved Africans. This seemed especially prudent after plantation owners imported another 12,000 slaves to manage their latest cash crop, indigo.
The price of rice had dipped in the middle 1740s, and indigo helped make up for that. But by then, Charles Town planters weren’t too worried. Although it was only the fourth-largest city in the colonies, with a population of 6,800, Charles Town boasted the wealthiest residents by far. The city’s elite were the closest thing America had to royalty.
Indigo and rebounding rice prices kept the city’s expansion rolling along through much of the decade, even when one war with the French ended and another began. It wasn’t until 1752 that the city suffered its next setback.
On the evening of Sept. 14, the wind picked up far more than normal as the outer bands of a monster hurricane approached. By the next morning, an entire brigantine had been blown onto Meeting Street, several blocks inland.
For most of Sept. 15, the city was battered by punishing winds and submerged under 9 feet of storm surge. When it all ended that afternoon, 500 homes had been flattened and 15 Charles Town residents were dead. Then, on the last day of the month, another — blessedly smaller — hurricane made landfall.
The colonists were disheartened, but they dug their city out of the rubble and once again started over. In Charles Town, it was practically becoming a tradition.