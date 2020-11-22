Editor’s note: This is the 29th installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
The pitiful sight of Charleston saddened even Sherman.
The feared Union general’s long-dreaded visit came on May 3, 1865, nearly three months after the city was abandoned by Confederate troops, and just weeks following the war’s end.
William Tecumseh Sherman, the man who’d watched Atlanta and Columbia burn, sailed into port only for a short visit on his way North. And he barely recognized the city where he’d spent the 1840s as a young lieutenant at Fort Moultrie.
“Any one who is not satisfied with war should go and see Charleston,” Sherman later said, “and he will pray louder and deeper than ever that the country may in the long future be spared any more war.”
Charleston was literally a skeletal shell of its former self. Most of the damage from the 1861 fire had gone unrepaired, Union mortars had added to the destruction and the end of the conflict did little to abate the city’s woes.
Occupying forces and various miscreants had looted the city’s fine houses — one final blow to the families who’d lost their fortunes by tying themselves to the Confederacy.
Many former residents stayed away, but newly emancipated slaves arrived every day, and they would have a decided influence on Charleston’s changing demographics, and its future.
Two days before Sherman’s visit, on May 1, nearly 10,000 formerly enslaved African Americans marched to the old Washington Race Course, paying tribute to the fallen Union soldiers they’d buried there weeks earlier.
“Decoration Day,” as they called it, would become an early precursor to the Memorial Day holiday … and it was a rare moment of peace in Charleston. The coming Reconstruction wouldn’t be pleasant.
In the wake of President Lincoln’s assassination, President Andrew Johnson set up a provisional government for South Carolina. These temporary leaders enacted “Black Codes” — laws they claimed would protect former slaves but in actuality circumvented their rights in advance of the 14th Amendment’s ratification.
Charleston was further torn apart by race riots in the years following the war, although one was largely a battle between black and white Union troops. The city would remain under military control, such as it was, for a while.
As a condition for South Carolina’s readmittance to the Union, the state’s government was reorganized once again and African Americans were given the right to vote for the first time. As a result, black Republicans soon held the majority of seats in the state’s legislature.
“Post-Civil War Reconstruction provided a promised land and promising opportunity for former enslaved African Americans,” says Michael Allen, a retired National Park Service historian. “And a central tenet that came from that was the right to vote. That right was just as sacred then as it is now.”
But those rights were challenged as Southern states resisted change and federal disarray sowed discord. Carpetbaggers, as Southerners not-so-affectionately called Northern opportunists, quickly moved in and corrupted nearly every facet of government. Charleston was driven even deeper into debt.
In the early 1870s, Charleston slowly rebuilt its economy with lumber exports and phosphate mining. The cotton trade rebounded somewhat, and soon businesses began to reopen along King Street.
Segregation had been outlawed in the state’s 1868 constitution, but there was little integration.
By 1876, the political tension had become untenable and former Confederates were eager to take back their state.
Former Gen. Wade Hampton ran for governor, and it was a vicious campaign. His “red shirts” and various “rifle clubs” served as enforcers to intimidate black voters ... and keep them away from the polls. When that didn’t work, they sometimes resorted to violence — even murder.
After the November vote, both Republicans and Democrats claimed victory.
“The Reconstruction era was the foundation of our modern conventions,” Allen says, but, “as a historian, I see parallels in our current electoral discord and that of 1876.”
With the election of 1876, Reconstruction, and progress on civil rights, took a step backward. Hampton, a Charleston native, prevailed and promised a return to the state’s antebellum glory. But as federal troops left the city, much of it remained in ruins, the scars of war still open wounds.
Charleston’s former standing as a major American city, a hub of wealth and culture, was gone. An entirely different city would grow in its wake.