In 1680, the settlers from Albemarle Point moved their Charles Town to the peninsula, where our modern city would thrive. This image depicts what grew after nearly a century. It is an image from a 1777 map, "The Harbour of Charles Town in South Carolina from the Surveys of Sr. Jas. Wallace Captn. in his Majesty’s Navy & others with a view of the Town from the South Shore of the Ashley River." It shows the peninsula fortified by palmetto logs. Provided