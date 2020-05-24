Editor's note: This is the sixth installment of a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate its 350th anniversary.
The Lords Proprietors were growing impatient with Charles Town’s lack of profits; their ledgers weren’t balancing out.
By the mid-1690s, the surviving Proprietors had not made much money off the colony, yet its politics cost far too much of their time.
The Anglicans had declared Huguenot marriages illegal in the settlement, and the Lords had to lean on their governor to ensure the promised religious freedom for everyone. As Robert Rosen writes in “A Short History of Charleston,” it was a wise move. Many of those French Protestants — with exotic surnames such as Gaillard, Laurens, Legare, Manigault and Ravenel — would become some of the city’s most prominent families.
The Huguenots made their living by cultivating crops the Lords Proprietors had recommended to the original settlers. They turned a modest profit with wheat and barley, but the Lowcountry ground proved unsuitable for many of their suggestions, including grapes and olives.
The colony’s farmers had more luck selling, and exporting, deerskin and salted beef. Ironically, the cattle market inadvertently led Charles Town to its greatest cash crop.
For centuries, Charleston legend held that the first rice seeds in the Carolina colony came from Madagascar, traded to locals by a captain whose ship was in bad need of repairs. It’s a great story, and most modern historians consider it propaganda. The only part that may be true is Dr. Henry Woodward — the alleged recipient — experimented with rice cultivation near the creek that once ran along the path of modern-day Water Street.
Hayden Smith, a College of Charleston history professor and author of “Carolina’s Golden Fields: Inland Rice Cultivation in the South Carolina Lowcountry, 1670-1860,” says the first rice crops here were most likely grown by enslaved Africans who tended local cattle farms.
“It was one of the food sources they had to keep them alive,” Smith notes.
Eventually, the colonists noticed their slaves, particularly those from certain West African countries, knew just how to build earthen embankments and control water flow to successfully grow rice. They would capitalize on that.
In “Charleston! Charleston!” Walter J. Fraser Jr. notes that in the 1690s “imports of West Africans rose faster than exports of rice, for the planting, hoeing, and husking of rice required large gangs of laborers.” That not only proved lucrative, it altered the city’s — and the country’s — history.
Before the decade ended, hundreds of West African slaves were being delivered to the Charles Town docks every year — many of them brought in to work in rice fields. By 1708, slaves would outnumber whites in the city … a trend that would continue for a long time.
As the population balance shifted, wary locals adopted Carolina’s first slave laws, and after three attempted to escape, the colonists imposed curfews on them. Most of these regulations were lifted directly from Barbados.
Those Africans proved key to Charles Town’s success. Rice made the settlement a prosperous port city, and the Lords Proprietors taxed it appropriately. They also required the colonists to increase fortifications as war between England and France intensified.
Before the 17th century ended, however, the settlers discovered walls could not protect them from every threat. Disease killed between 200 and 300 people in 1697-98. Affra Coming, who’d come to the colony on the first boat, said many Native Americans remained “unburied, lying upon the ground for the vultures to devour.”
Before Charles Town recovered, it was rocked by an earthquake. A few days later, a fire left more than 50 families homeless. Some claimed a full third of the city had burned. A year later, yellow fever wiped out nearly half of the government officials in Charles Town.
Those who remained warned against immigrating to the city, which forced the Lords Proprietors to once again entice newcomers with advertisements of free land.
It wouldn’t take long for the city to recover, or adopt safeguards against future fires. By the dawn of the 18th century, Charles Town had its first library and was making plans for a series of wharves on the Cooper River. The city had even begun to name its streets. The colonists had survived three decades in the Lowcountry; they weren’t about to give up.
And soon, their perseverance — and rice — would make many of them very, very rich.