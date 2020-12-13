Editor’s note: This is the 32nd installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
In late 1901, the U.S. Navy sailed back into Charleston — and this time locals actually welcomed it.
The Navy Shipyard, as the base was initially called, transformed the city. Spread across 1,575 acres on the banks of the Cooper River, it would employ more than 1,700 locals in its first decade of operation.
The irony was lost on no one: Charleston’s economy had been in shambles since the city declared war on the federal government 40 years earlier. Now, the federal government had saved Charleston.
It was a point rarely made in polite company.
The opening of the base, although outside the municipal limits, lured many new businesses to Charleston. The city was suddenly thriving, and invested some of its new tax revenues into a modern sewer system. While the state bought half the former grounds of the South Carolina Inter-State and West Indian Exposition for a new campus of The Citadel, the city bought the rest and turned it into Hampton Park.
Mayor John P. Grace, elected in 1911, was most concerned with Charleston’s infrastructure. In his first term, he paved peninsula streets and built playgrounds with wild abandon. In his second, separated from the first by Mayor Tristam Hyde’s four years in office, Grace bought most of the city docks … which he eventually turned over to the state.
Grace had lost the office in 1915, an election so contentious that rumor held the St. Cecilia Society would ban anyone who voted for him. As News and Courier editor Tom Waring wrote to a friend (recounted in Robert Rosen’s “A Short History of Charleston"), the election was so tense “We shall be voting or rioting.”
As in the first contest between Grace and Hyde, the margin was so thin it triggered a recount. Before it even started, however, hotheaded partisans began shooting at each other. When the gun play ended, a News and Courier reporter was dead and ballots were scattered in the street.
As the United States was drawn into the Great War two years later, the Navy base expanded operations again and hired 1,000 more locals. African American community leaders persuaded federal officials to give 300 of those new jobs to black women.
Race relations remained a sensitive subject in Charleston. Although the city had agreed to help fund the Jenkins Orphanage, it was practically at war with the Avery Normal Institute — a private school for African American students founded soon after the Civil War by Northern missionaries.
Avery was hiring black teachers, which was not the norm in South Carolina. Black and white children went to separate public schools, but the faculty at both was white. The city couldn’t regulate the private school’s hiring practices, so City Council outlawed integrated teacher dorms. Soon, many of the school’s white teachers had to quit because they couldn’t afford off-campus housing.
In 1919, Avery’s teachers were recruited by Reconstruction-era congressman Thomas E. Miller to collect signatures on a petition demanding the Legislature hire African American teachers to work in black public schools.
For most of the summer, the teachers went door-to-door on the peninsula, eventually collecting more than 10,000 signatures in support. The General Assembly changed the law the next year.
That success inspired one of those young teachers. Septima Poinsette would eventually devote her life to the cause of civil rights. Of course, by then everyone around Charleston knew her by her married name … Septima Clark.
The petition drive had started in scary times. In May 1919, Charleston was shaken by a race riot that left two dead, 27 injured and 50 in jail. It began when sailors from the Navy base got into a dispute with a local.
Mayor Hyde handled the aftermath well, promising the city would help repair businesses damaged in the subsequent looting — both white- and black-owned stores. The riot did not help Hyde’s reelection prospects, however, and Grace won their third face-off.
Grace served only one more term. He spent the years afterward promoting the construction of a grand bridge linking the peninsula and Mount Pleasant.
The Cooper River Bridge, which was eventually named for Grace, opened in August 1929. That day it seemed Charleston was on the verge of reclaiming its former glory.
But two months later, the U.S. stock market crashed … and the city’s economy with it.