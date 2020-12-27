Editor’s note: This is the 34th, and final, installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
For nearly 300 years, Charleston had famously resisted change. In the second half of the 20th century, the city would see almost nothing else.
In the 1950s, the Orphan House — a building so old President George Washington had laid the cornerstone — was demolished. In 1960, the grand antebellum Charleston Hotel was razed. A few years later, the Commercial Club/Timrod Hotel near the Four Corners of Law fell to the wrecking ball.
The city’s profile was irrevocably changing, as was its geography.
In the 1960s, Mayor J. Palmer Gaillard Jr. doubled the size of Charleston by annexing much of West Ashley. It was the first expansion of the city’s borders in more than a century.
Gaillard was, especially by Charleston standards, a progressive leader. He supported the election of St. Julian Devine to City Council, its first African American member since Reconstruction. Before Gaillard’s 1959 election, the NAACP had filed a lawsuit demanding Charleston’s new municipal golf course serve all races.
The new mayor wouldn’t fight something he recognized was illegal, and he made the Muni the state's first integrated public facility. He also continued the policy of his predecessor, William McG. Morrison, by hiring African American police officers.
The city responsible for the importation of so many enslaved people (and which started the Civil War), saw far less upheaval than other Southern communities during the civil rights movement. But all was not well.
Charleston had its share of racial strife, lunch counter sit-ins and even an attempt to integrate a city-owned swimming pool. South Carolina itself desperately resisted integration and equal rights. Septima Clark lost her teaching job because she refused to comply with a law that barred state employees from membership in the NAACP.
South Carolina inadvertently set Clark on a path to change the country. When Rosa Parks refused to sit on the back of a Montgomery bus, she was following Clark’s teachings. Clark registered African Americans to vote and taught adults to read. When Martin Luther King Jr. went to collect his Nobel Peace Prize, he took Clark with him.
In 1969, Charleston — on the sidelines for much of the movement — became the site of the era's last major event. Five years after the Civil Rights Act, black employees at the Medical College Hospital were still paid well below the federal minimum wage.
Led by a hospital employee, Mary Moultrie, African Americans went on strike. Even Coretta Scott King came to march in support of the hospital workers. In retaliation, Moultrie was jailed, the White House demanded an end to the conflict and Gov. Robert McNair sent in the National Guard.
One of the few state officials who took the workers' side was a first-term Charleston state representative named Joseph P. Riley Jr. The son of a prominent and influential local businessman, Riley — a Broad Street lawyer and graduate of The Citadel — was a cutting-edge progressive the likes of which Charleston had never seen.
And in 1975, when he was just 32, Riley was elected mayor. He would go on to shatter Gaillard’s previous tenure record by serving 10 terms — 40 years that changed Charleston forever. Riley continued Gaillard's annexations and led the city through 1989's devastating Hurricane Hugo.
Riley did nothing less than restore Charleston to a prestige and glory it hadn’t enjoyed since the end of the colonial era. He was an adept city manager, but his true passions were civil rights and the restoration of Charleston’s beauty and economic health.
The mayor's first major project was a 10-year fight to build Charleston Place — the crown jewel of downtown’s renaissance, and the spark that turned the city's tourism industry into a juggernaut.
He saved waterfront land from private development, arguing that such prime real estate should be owned by every Charlestonian. He helped create a world-famous arts festival, Spoleto, built the city's new baseball stadium, an aquarium and its glorious Waterfront Park. On a long list of historic construction projects, the park (eventually named for him), stood out as perhaps his greatest. Soon, other cities were lining up for his advice on urban renewal.
Of course, some of Riley’s constituents — and neighbors — were critical. They complained about all the new tourists and crowded streets where parking previously hadn't been a problem. But they couldn’t argue with the exponential increase in their property values.
Riley had even more impact on the fabric of the city’s soul. One of his first acts as mayor was to hang a portrait of King in City Hall to let all residents know they were welcome. He promoted social justice before it was a common phrase, preached inclusion and equity, hired the city’s first African American police chief and proposed an African American history museum to recognize and honor Charleston’s long-neglected past.
In 2015, during his final year in office, a racist madman gunned down nine African Americans in Emanuel AME Church. The city came together after the tragedy, an outpouring of empathy and support that many credited to Riley’s leadership.
That certainly played a large role, but it was also a testament to the city itself.
For three and a half centuries of unparalleled success and sin, tragedy and triumph, Charleston had proven itself one of America's great cities.