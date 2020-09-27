Editor’s note: This is the 22nd installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
The signs of Charleston’s new prosperity were evident on nearly every street.
By the beginning of the 19th century, the city had become the retail center of South Carolina. New businesses were opening every month, fueled by the continued demand for Lowcountry rice and cotton — and a population that would grow by more than 30% in a decade.
“The chief retail stores were kept in Broad, Elliott and Tradd streets, and the goods so variously assorted in them, that there was scarcely an article, from a two-pence yard of ribbon, through the whole scale of plantation and household commodities, but what might be procured at them,” the painter Charles Fraser recalled in his “Reminiscences of Charleston.”
Fraser considered it Charleston’s golden age, an era when many of the city’s defining institutions were founded — the Hibernian Society (1801) and the Courier newspaper (1803) among them — and some of its most recognizable architecture was built.
In 1801, Wragg Borough became perhaps Charleston’s most notable expansion north of Boundary Street. Soon, the neighborhood included the Joseph Manigault House, a three-story brick mansion that Gabriel Manigault built for his brother. The house was Adamesque, or Federal, in style. In that respect, it was much like South Carolina Society Hall farther south on Meeting Street, which was also designed by Manigault.
As the city grew, retail business expanded to the north. After a fire destroyed the market at Broad and Meeting, the city in 1804 established a new open-air market several blocks north ... on fill land. To the west of this market, other businesses sprouted.
“Shopping amongst the ladies, in those days, was altogether a business matter,” Fraser wrote. “King Street, now so attractive, with its gorgeous windows and dazzling display of goods emulating a Turkish Bazaar, and inviting them to a daily fashionable promenade, was then chiefly, occupied by hucksters, pedlars (sic), and tavern keepers.”
Charleston may have been a center for commerce, but residents prided themselves more on their culture. The city’s wealthy matriculated through a never-ending procession of parties and balls, St. Cecilia Society concerts and long evenings at the Jockey Club. Fraser and the famous architect Robert Mills used the same word to described early 19th century Charleston: exclusive.
It wouldn’t last. In late 1807, a trade embargo designed to keep the country out of a European war wrecked Charleston’s economy. The boom was over, and by 1809 the only construction underway was Castle Pinckney on Shutes Folly.
As the War of 1812 began, the fort was considered Charleston’s last line of defense against any enemy ships that slipped past Fort Moultrie. When rumors of an invasion began, the Washington Light Infantry — a private militia formed in Charleston five years earlier — was called to guard the city’s powder magazines.
The militia would not have to fight ... this time. The British weren’t coming back.
Charleston’s economy rebounded after the war’s end and, by 1817, the port reported its exports at nearly $11 million ($215 million in 2020 dollars). Only New York did more maritime business than South Carolina.
That same year, the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church was founded, followed two years later by the Charleston Mercury newspaper. Both would have a profound influence on the city in the coming years.
In 1820, Robert Mills returned to his hometown after 20 years in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Considered one of the first American-born architects, and a College of Charleston graduate, Mills was lured back when the state appointed him acting commissioner of the Board of Public Works.
Mills was put in charge of statewide construction projects, including the South Carolina Lunatic Asylum in Columbia. He improved Charleston’s skyline by designing First Baptist Church and the Fireproof Building on Meeting Street.
As the 1820s began, it became clear Charleston’s resurgence would not match its earlier success. The population had barely grown in the preceding decade and, although it remained a cultural hub and vital port, it was quickly outpaced by other American cities.
Charles Fraser had noted that, after the War of 1812, the “season of adversity passed away, although its effects were long and deeply felt.”
When he published that observation in the Courier, Fraser had no idea just how much further Charleston could fall.