Editor's note: This is the first in a series of serialized, occasional columns recounting Charleston's history in honor of its 350th anniversary.
It was an attractive stretch of high ground in a low country.
The Kiawah had steered them to this spot, and not for altogether altruistic reasons, but they had to admit it was perfect. The land was lush, expansive, surrounded by water and marsh on three sides — and far enough from the harbor’s mouth to escape the notice of passing Spanish ships.
The weary settlers who eight months earlier had sailed from England, via Barbados, called it Albemarle Point. In time, they would adopt the name Charles Town.
That was 350 years ago this month, when about 130 people became the first residents of the Carolina province’s first permanent settlement. Pandemic permitting, the city plans to commemorate the anniversary with a series of events tied to its long and storied history.
One interesting, and key, detail of Charleston’s origin is curiously overlooked in many accounts. Unlike their predecessors, these emigrants didn’t come to the New World for religious freedom or to escape persecution.
They came to make money.
Seven years earlier, in 1663, King Charles II had granted eight members of the English nobility a charter to establish the Carolina colony. The driving force among them was the Earl of Shaftesbury, Lord Ashley Cooper.
Lord Ashley no doubt was drawn to the idea of expanding the empire, but he and the other Lords Proprietors — who later secured a similar grant for the Bahamas — also had visions of a trading post on the Gulf Stream, a lucrative way station between England and the Caribbean islands.
They would provide transportation, land and a promise of protection to prospective settlers. And they would take a cut of their profits — a business arrangement that would endure for half a century.
The Lords Proprietors originally planned to locate the settlement near modern Port Royal and, a few years earlier, had sent Robert Sandford to scout the land. One day in 1666, Sandford sailed into the mouth of the North Edisto River and met the Cacique of the Kiawah Indians near modern-day Rockville.
The Kiawah were friendly enough, and suggested Albemarle Point would make a better location for the settlement. Although the Indians never said so, historians for years have surmised that the Kiawah saw tactical advantages to having a village of well-armed settlers stationed between them and some not-entirely-friendly inland tribes.
Sandford passed along the recommendation, and the settlers didn’t seem to notice the Kiawah's possible ulterior motives. They were just happy to have the voyage behind them.
They had sailed from England on three ships in August 1669, led by Capt. Joseph West. According to Walter Edgar’s definitive “South Carolina: A History,” the expedition did not begin well. They first stopped in Ireland, where West hoped to recruit even more settlers. Instead, some passengers promptly abandoned the journey.
The remaining group sailed to Barbados, where English settlers had been trying to make a go of it for more than 40 years. Cotton and tobacco had proved troublesome crops for them, and the English expatriates changed their fortunes only after they switched to sugar — and replaced their expensive, indentured servants with slaves.
Both ideas they’d picked up in Brazil.
While Capt. West and the settlers wintered in Barbados, they persuaded some of the local expats to join them. It wasn’t a great trip for many of them. West lost a ship during a tropical storm in the Caribbean, and its replacement sank somewhere around the Bahamas. Another ship was pushed off-course by storms to Virginia.
The lone surviving frigate, appropriately named Carolina, made landfall in Bull’s Bay on March 15, 1670. From there, the settlers took a quick jaunt to Port Royal, but decided they preferred the land that the Kiawah had recommended.
Albermarle Point was in modern West Ashley, the site of Charles Towne Landing today. The first residents lived slightly inland, along the banks of Old Towne Creek.
As the summer of 1670 faded into fall, Charles Town began to take shape. Robert Rosen notes in “A Short History of Charleston” that the first settlement was actually a fort, and the first Charlestonians lived behind walls, “more like soldiers than planters.”
It was a concession to caution. After all, the Spanish fleet was still scouring the coast. But the settlers were determined to hold their newfound land.
They were home.