April 18th Founder’s Day Celebrations

Saturday, April 18, 2020, is Founder’s Day, observing the 350th anniversary of the founding of Charleston in 1670. While original plans to recognize this historic occasion were canceled due to the novel coronavirus, the Charleston 350 Commission has put together the following virtual program, which can be enjoyed on April 18 at www.facebook.com/chs350:
- Beginning at 12 p.m., church bells throughout the city will toll.
- Then, at 12:10 p.m., Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston 350 Commission Co-chair, Councilmember Peter Shahid will read the Founder’s Day proclamation on Facebook Live from the Old Exchange Building (not open to the public, media attendance only).
- Following the live proclamation reading, at 12:20 p.m., a prayer offered by Rev. Kylon Middleton, senior pastor of Mount Zion AME Church, will be posted.
- Additionally, at 12:30 p.m., a South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism interpretation, re-enactment, and cannon firing will be shared by Charles Towne Landing’s Park Manager Rob Powell.
- At 12:40 p.m., local artist and 350 Commission Co-chair, Jonathan Green will host a children’s book read aloud.
- Finally, at 1 p.m. a Charleston Symphony performance of selections from Antonin Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” will be shared, which was prepared from a distance to commemorate the occasion.