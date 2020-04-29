Washington Trail Route of History

From the North Carolina South Carolina line at Little River to the Georgia-South Carolina boundary at Savannah, Ga., sightseers are periodically greeted with guide posts of coaches and numbers.
There are 59 such markings to lure visitors onto the George Washington Trail, the path followed by President Washington on this trip to the Palmetto state in 1791.
The official George Washington Trail was dedicated on February, 1971, on Washington's birthday and is now complete with points of interests, side trips off the original trail.
The trail extends from Little River to Hilton Head.
Old Kings Highway, across from U.S. 17, used by Washington is the first stop on the trip before entering the Intercoastal Waterway fishing village of Little River.
Washington dined April 27th, 1791, in Little River at the James Cochran residence.
Crossing King's Highway you arrive at Singleton Swash, home of Revolutionary War veteran Jerimia Vareen, who guided the President across the Swash.
Leaving Singleton Swash the Grand Strand and Conway open up to visitors.
GEORGETOWN
The George Washington Trail then winds to Georgetown, with its heavy timberland and rice plantations. The same route was traveled by President James Monroe and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In this area be watchful for the doors and shutters painted blue to ward off evil spirits, and keep an ear out for the legend of the Gray Man who warns of impending storm or look for ghosts of lovers riding horseback through the woods eternally on their wedding night.
Before stopping in Georgetown you can enjoy fishing and pleasure cruises at Murrells Inlet or visit Pawleys Island and Huntington Beach State Park.
A raised pool now stands in the Brookgreen Gardens where Washington stayed in 1791 at Dr. Henry C. Flagg's house. The gardens contain some 350 pieces of sculpture by 175 different artists.
THIRD LEG OF TRAIL
The third leg of the trail begins where the Pee Dee, Waccamaw Black and Sampit rivers join in Georgetown to form one of South Carolina's three major harbors.
Washington was escorted to Georgetown by boat where he crossed the Sampit River May 1 to continue his southern way.
The Trail then continues south to Jacksonboro, provisional capital of South Carolina while the state was under enemy control during the Revolution.
The site of the battle of Parker's Ferry and Hayne Hall are about one-half mile from Jacksonboro.
OLD CHURCHES
Proceeding down the main George Washington Trail, U.S. 17, three of the states oldest churches can be seen. Only ruins remain of Sheldon Church. The structure built in 1753, was burned by the British in 1779.
Gillisonville Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Church can be visited before arriving at Purrysburg where Washington left South Carolina and traveled by barge to Savannah.
Detouring from the main Trail on a Sea Islands side trip, visitors can stop in Historic Beaufort, Hunting Island State Park or Fripp Island.
The last stop along the the George Washington Trail is Hilton Head, named after Capt. William Hilton who entered Port Royal in 1663 to explore the area for the Lord Proprietors.
Georgetown holds a fine collection of antebellum houses and Prince George Winyah Church, built in 1742, is located here.
Belle Isle Gardens and Battery White offer a visitor side trips before stopping at Hopsewee.
Hopsewee was built in 1740 and was the birthplace of Thomas Lynch Jr., a Declaration of Independence signer.
Traveling Highway 17 south, Cape Romain, a migratory bird refuge with more than 270 species, awaits travelers.
Boone Hall is just down the road and opposite the plantain is Snee Farm where President Washington had breakfast with Gov. Charles Pinkney May 2nd, 1791.
The Cooper River bridges then guide you into Charleston. The house where Washington stayed, the Exchange Building where he spoke and St. Philip's and St. Michael's Churches where he worshiped, remain standing and in use.
Originally Published: The News and Courier - Charleston Evening Post, February 22, 1972