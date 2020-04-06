The Scandalous Black Dance of 1795, Part 2

White Charlestonians of 1795 were shocked to find a local magistrate at the center of an illegal black dance raided by city police. Revelers fleeing the nocturnal “frolick” left William Cunnington to face the law alone, and he defended his honor by publishing a narrative of the infamous soirée in the public press. His words silenced the critics of his day, but some historians have misrepresented this intriguing story by ignoring Cunnington’s account. His colorful text, forgotten for more than two centuries, provides a valuable and entertaining glimpse of life in late-eighteenth-century Charleston.
Last week’s program included a brief overview of the events that transpired at the southeast corner of East Bay and Gillon Streets on the evening of Tuesday, November 3rd, and the morning of Wednesday, November 4th, 1795. The details included in that summary were drawn entirely from the texts of five affidavits provided by seven eye-witnesses who testified before the intendant (mayor) of Charleston a few days after the events in question. Their sworn statements paint the picture of a scandalous mixed-race bacchanal, with white magistrate William Cunnington positioned squarely at the center of the action. In recent years, several reputable scholars have interpreted these affidavits as evidence of a licentious party—or even a brothel—that was hosted and defended by a man heretofore known as a respectable member of the community.[1] As I mentioned last week, however, every controversy has two sides, and William Cunnington’s version of the story hasn’t been heard since 1795. Before we hear his defense, let’s quickly review a bit of the general context surrounding this incident.
