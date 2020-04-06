The Scandalous Black Dance of 1795, Part 1

The traditions of African-American dance and music form an important part of Charleston’s cultural heritage that survived many generations of local discrimination and active suppression. In 1795, for example, the sounds of a nocturnal “negro dance” in a private home aroused the wrath of local authorities who violently dispersed a mixed-race party of revelers. At the same time, a respected white citizen at the center of this merry scene was vilified by his neighbors, and a shade of scandal still looms over his reputation today. Beware, however; not everything is as it first appears.
On the evening of Tuesday, November 3rd 1795, sometime after 10 p.m., a number of white men patrolling the nocturnal streets were drawn to the sound of music and laughter emanating from the open windows of a building near the Cooper River waterfront. The structure in question was a newish, three-story brick residence at the southeast corner of East Bay and Gillon Streets, to the northeast of the old Exchange Building. It belonged to the estate of the late Julius Smith, but his widow had arranged to sell the building and was in the process of removing her furniture to another residence. Most of her neighbors believed the house was unoccupied, but the sounds of music and merriment streaming from within suggested otherwise.
To read the entire article, please go to the Charleston County Public Library site.