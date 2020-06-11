February 4, 1860- Representatives of six seceded states meet in Montgomery, Ala., to discuss a new confederation
February 8, 1961- A "Constitution for the Provisional Government of the Confederate States of America" is adopted by deputies from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina.
IT IS FEBRUARY 11, 1861:
The representatives of the cotton states at the convention in Montgomery are men of distinction. If there is one thing they have in common it is the devotion to Southern sentiment and Southern interest.
With courage and decision these men have formed a revolutionary government of a character the world has never seen.
They call it, The Confederate States of America.
Mr. Robert Barnwell Rhett, the fire-eating editor of the Charleston Mercury went to Montgomery hoping to be President of the new Confederacy. But Jefferson Davis of Mississippi got the job.
Mr. Rhett does not like Mr. Davis. He says Mr. Davis is an "accomplished man" but he is also "egotistical, arrogant and vindictive without depth or statesmanship." The other delegates disagree, Mr. Davis has been elected by unanimous vote.
In administering the affairs of the new republic, Southern officials will find themselves operating under familiar rules. The Southerns are anxious to be rid of the Union but they have a high respect for the Constitution of the United States.
MONTGOMERY, February 9-
The Congress last night unanimously agreed upon a Constitution for the Provisional Government. It will be at once a strong and vigorous Government, and will go immediately into operations. It will have full powers and ample funds. No propositions looking to compromise or reconstitution will be entertained. The Congress will remain in session to make all the necessary laws.
the Constitution of the Provisional Government has been printed and made public. The preamble says: "We, the Deputies of the Sovereign and Independent States of South Carolina, Georgia, Floridia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, invoking the favor or Almighty God, do hereby, in behalf of these states, ordain and establish this Constitution for Provisional Government of the same, to continues one year from the inauguration of the President or until Permanent Constitution or Confederation between the said States shall be put in operation, whichever shall occur first."
The 7th section, 1st article, is as follows: "The importation of African negroes from any foreign country, other than the slave holding States of the United States is hereby forbidden, and Congress is required to pass such laws as shall prevent the same."
The 2d section of the same article reads: "The Congress shall also have power to prohibit the introduction of slaves from any State not a member of this Confederacy"
The 3d clause of article 4th section 2d, says: "A slave in one State escaping to another shall be delivered upon a claim of the party to whom the salve may belong, by the Executive authority of the State in which such a slave shall be found. And in case of any abduction or forceable rescue, full compensation, including the value of the slave and all costs and expenses, shall be made to the party by the State in which such an abduction or rescue shall take place."
Article 6th, 2d clause, declares "the government hereby instituted shall take immediate steps in the settlement of all matters between the States forming it and their late late Confederates of the United States in relation to public property and public debt at the time of their withdrawal from them; these States hereby declaring it to be their wish and earnest desire to adjust everything pertaining to common property, common liability and common obligations of that Union upon principles of right, justice, equity and good faith."
All other portions of the Provisional Constitution are almost identical with the Constitution of the United States.
(No. 29 in a series of accounts of the events of 1860-65 as reported in The Charleston Daily Courier)
Originally published - The News and Courier, February 11, 1961