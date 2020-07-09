The Eutaw Monument

It will be remembered by our readers that we published, last summer, the proceedings of a fourth of July celebration at Eutaw Springs, at which it was resolved to initiate the steps for a suitable monument at Eutaw Springs in commemoration of the battle fought there on the 8th of September, 1781. From time to time the various mementos of the battle that have been found there have suggested the propriety of such a monument to gentlemen and other associations, but it was reserved for the Sutaw Riflemen, Capt. H. E. Grainger, to make the decisive step, which will, we truct, result in the erection of a monument of beauty and taste, which shall bespeak the gratitude of the present as well as the valor of the past generation.
At the celebration of July 4th, 1858, the following preamble and resolutions were unanimously passed:
Whereas, the battlefield of Eutaw is one of the most memorable in South Carolina, both as being the site of a hard-fought battle and as giving the finishing blow to British oppression in our State; and whereas, it has been wholly neglected; not being marked even by a marble slab; therfore, be it.
1. Resolved, That the Eutaw Rifleman earnestly request the editors of Charleston Papers, as well as all other in the State who may feel as interest in the noble cause, to solicit contributions to aid them in erecting a monument at Eutaw, to commemorate the conflict of 1781.
2. Resolved, That the following gentleman be constituted a special committee, to co-operate with the Eutaws in obtaining donations, viz:
His Excellency R. F. W. Allston, Hon. Gabriel Cannon, Gen. R. G. M. Dunnovant, Gen. John Schnierle, Gen. S. Cruikshank, Maj. Chas. Graves, Dr. P. Snodden, Henry Stephens, Esq., Hon. Wm. Porcher Miles, officers of Washington Light Infantry, officers of St. Matthews' Rifles, officers of Francis Marion Troop, officers of Dean Swamp Company.
A preliminary meeting was held last fall at the residence of Gov. Allston, in this city, at which it was decided to secure an act of incorporation before organizing. The last Legislature granted the incorporation, and yesterday the gentlemen named in the resolution above, or the movement, met at the office of Maj. Gen. Schnierlie, and elected the following board officers:
Hon. R.F. W. Allston, President
Gen. John Schnierle
Hon. Gabriel Cannon, Vice President
Capt. H.E. Grainger
Capt. Chas. H. Simonton, Sec'ry and Treasurer.
Maj. F. W. Capers, Corresponding Secretary.
The President was authorized to select seven gentlemen. four of whom must be from the country, who, in conjunction with the President and Vice President, should constitute an Executive Committee.
The Executive Committee were charged with the preparation of a Constitution and a code of Bylaws for the Association.
The enterprise is thus happily set on foot, and officered by gentlemen not only of commanding popular confidence, but who feel a deep interest in the scheme. It was understood at the meeting yesterday, that the battlefield could be obtained for so patriotic a purpose of the gentleman at present proprietor. In the vicinity of Holly Hill, we learn that something like $125 has already been subscribed in the anticipation of the formation of the association.
We comment the enterprise to the liberal and the patriotic, and will gladly forward the Treasurer all contributions left at our office.
Originally published - The Charleston Mercury - April 15, 1859