State Marks 300th Anniversary

The colony planted at Charles Towne Landing in 1670 was a long time in the making and the painstaking planning that went into it bad much to do with its success.
The land granted by King Charles II to the eight "absolute and true" Lords Proprietors was to see a heterogeneous population of Europeans convert it into one of the more prosperous colonial holdings of the 18th Century.
The original 150 or so settlers were sturdy English yeomen, neither patrician nor peasant, and on that stock the colony was built. From a population of 423 in 1672 the colony jumped in four decades to about 9,000 whites and 11,828 Negro slaves with 1,163,817 acres on the tax books in 1721. That year saw 60 ships sail for England and 80 more in coast-wise trade.
Charles Towne survived abortive attacks from Spanish and French forces and beat back the Yemasee Indians, losing more than 400 men in that war.
The taste of self-rule granted by the Lords Proprietors lingered with the settlers even after the Royal Government took over in 1719-20. Prosperity and a continuing flow of ambitious ·immigrants from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Holland, France, Germany and Switzerland prepared the colonists for the winds of discontent with England that began blowing in the second half of the 18th Century.
The colony ended its first century ready for disruption with the mother country. Rice and indigo produced fortunes by 1750 and the population exceeded 50,000 for the first time, more than ball of it Negro.
The frontier had been sealed from the Waccamaw to the Savannah and the Piedmont was being settled. When Charleston's Whig leaders forced the last Royal Governor to flee the city on Sept. 13, 1775, war was inevitable. The following June saw the City-state pit its puny forces against the mighty British Navy-and win. In the next six years South Carolina was to be the scene of more battles than any other state.
The Santee Canal opened in 1800, ushering in a new century and a new social order. Columbia had become the capital in 1786 and Piedmont cotton plantations were changing the upstate from a land of scattered small farms to a plantation economy. Cotton came downriver to Charleston and new ideas of government, society and culture went back OD the canal barges.
The Upcountry rivers provided water-power and industry grew there while agriculture held sway in the Lowcountry. The War of 1812 bypassed the state but South Carolina militia went off to the Mexican War in 1845 and the state gave the call for secession 15 years later, completing the cycle initiated by John C. Calhoun and the Nullificationists.
After the Civil War the state was prostrate under the heel of an adamant politico-military rule. It survived the decade of Reconstruction and saw Gen. Wade Hampton lead his people back to self-rule in 1876. Charleston bad to rebuild following the 1886 earthquake. She survived the great hurricanes of 1893 and 1911 and saw her two major cash crops, rice and Sea Island cotton, die.
The two World Wars brought great changes to the state. The influx of servicemen from all over the nation brought new ideas and new blood. Under youthful leadership after World War II, the state engineered itself into profitable competition in industry and world trade by establishing state-supported commissions offering incentives in the way of tax relief and job training.
A two-party political system developed for the first time since Reconstruction. Integration, economics, politics and practicalities forced great changes in all phases of life in South Carolina as she neared her 300th birthday anniversary.
Now at the end of three centuries the state can look back both to glory and to disaster, can commend its present status to the world and face the future with optimism.
Originally published: The News and Courier - Charleston Evening Post - March 31, 1970