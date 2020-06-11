Robert Barnwell Smith renamed Robert Rhett

Not many people know that the noted Robert Barnwell Rhett of South Carolina, called the father of the Secession movement, was born Smith. He was born in Beaufort, December 14, 1800,- the son of James Smith and had numerous brothers and sisters. The name Rhett on the grand maternal line had become extinct and some of these brothers decided to adopt the name of Rhett. Robert Barnwell Smith, along with his brothers, Thomas Moore Smith, James Harvey Smith, Benjamin Rhett Smith, Edmund Smith and Albert Moore Smith appeared before the court of common pleas at the Beaufort district court house in Coowawhatchie at the spring term of 1837 and petitioned the court to change their name from Smith to Rhett.
The request was complied with and the Smiths thus become the Rhetts.
Originally Published - April 26, 1936